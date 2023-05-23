Technology News

EU Regulator Moves Top Court to Make Apple Pay Over $14 Billion in Back Taxes

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2023 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has paid the taxes that were due under the Irish tax code

Highlights
  • Apple built up reserves for the payment of those US taxes
  • It is paying around 20 billion euros in tax in the US
  • Apple said that the profits were subject to the US

EU competition regulators appealed to the bloc's highest court on Tuesday to override a lower tribunal and make Apple pay a record 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion, roughly Rs. 1,18,450 crore) in Irish back taxes.

The case, which has far-reaching implications for corporate tax bills, is the most high-profile of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's campaign against sweetheart deals between multinationals and European Union states.

"Its outcome will determine whether member states may continue to grant multinational substantial tax breaks in return for jobs and investments," Commission lawyer Paul-John Loewenthal told the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The European Commission in a 2016 decision said two Irish tax rulings had for more than two decades artificially reduced Apple's tax burden, which was as low as 0.005 percent in 2014.

The General Court in 2020 said regulators had not met the legal standard to show Apple had enjoyed an unfair advantage.

But Loewenthal told judges at the Court of Justice that judgment was "legally flawed" and should be set aside.

Apple refuted the Commission's arguments, saying it had paid its fair share of taxes in the appropriate country.

"The profits we are talking about - the profits the Commission said should be attributed to these branches in Ireland - those profits were in fact subject to the U.S. tax regime," Daniel Beard told the Court.

"Apple built up reserves for the payment of those U.S. taxes and is paying around 20 billion euros in tax in the US on those very same profits that the Commission says should have been taxed by Ireland," he said.

"Apple has paid the taxes that were due under the Irish tax code."

The EU competition enforcer has suffered court losses in recent months to challenges by Fiat Chrysler, now known as Stellantis, Amazon, and Starbucks, although it had a legal victory when the CJEU in September took its side in a Belgian tax break case against a group of multinationals.

The case being heard on Tuesday is C-465/20 P Commission v Ireland and Others.

A ruling by the Court of Justice is expected in the coming months and would be the final word. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

Nearly 60,000 Contract Workers Lost Jobs in India's IT Sector in Past Year, Says Recruitment Body

