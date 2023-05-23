Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Larger Display, Adopt 'Ultra' Branding: Report

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could reportedly debut with taller and slightly wider displays next year.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's recent iPhone Pro models are equipped with 6.7-inch displays

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch display
  • The phone could be the first to feature "Ultra" branding
  • Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series of smartphones this year

iPhone 16 Pro Max — the purported successor to the company's top-of-the-line iPhone model expected to debut later this year — could be equipped with a larger display than previous models, according to a report. Apple's largest iPhone models in recent years have sported a 6.7-inch display, and the company could unveil the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a taller and slightly wider display next year. The Cupertino company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series of smartphones in the second half of 2023.

According to 9to5Mac report based on early CAD files of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the company may adopt the "Ultra" branding for the first time on its largest iPhone 16 Pro model featuring a 6.9-inch display. When compared to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max, the height of its rumoured successor is expected to grow from 159.8mm to 165mm. Meanwhile, the width is expected to increase very slightly from 76.7mm to 77.2mm.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is not the only model that is tipped to sport a larger display. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will be equipped with a "slightly larger" display compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to feature the same 6.1-inch screen as its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to sport a larger 6.3-inch display in order to accommodate a periscope camera lens setup that is expected to debut on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Kuo's claims align with a prediction made by DSCC analyst Ross Young, who stated earlier this month that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

It is worth noting that the launch of the purported iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is at least a year away, which means that any leaked information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple is yet to announce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, likely to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phones are expected to be unveiled by the company in the second half of 2023.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, iPhone, Apple
iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Larger Display, Adopt 'Ultra' Branding: Report
