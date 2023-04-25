Technology News

Big Tech to Face New Law Designed to Strengthen UK's Competition Watchdog

Companies who breach the proposed rules could face a fine of up to 10 percent of global turnover.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2023 10:11 IST
Big Tech to Face New Law Designed to Strengthen UK's Competition Watchdog

The European Union last year brought in its own law to tackle big tech's dominance

Britain said on Tuesday it would introduce a new law to rein in the power that big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are able to wield to stifle competition in digital markets.

The legislation will also bolster protection for consumers by making it easier to opt out of online subscriptions and by making it easier to tackle fake reviews, the government said.

Britain's antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), set up a dedicated Digital Markets Unit two years ago, armed with the expertise to regulate new markets, such as social media.

But it has lacked the legal "teeth" to underpin its remit.

The bill, once passed by parliament, will rectify that by giving the DMU new powers over tech companies that have a global turnover of more $31.2 billion (roughly Rs. 2,55,673 crore) or a British turnover above GBP 1 billion (roughly Rs. 10,229 crore).

The European Union last year brought in its own law to tackle big tech's dominance, despite fierce opposition from Google, Apple and others.

Under the planned British law, the CMA will be able to tailor rules for tech companies that meet it threshold to stop them unfairly disadvantaging smaller businesses and consumers.

For example, they could be told to provide more choice and transparency to customers, the government said.

If they breach the rules, they could be fined up to 10 percent of global turnover, it said.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said the bill had the potential to be a "watershed moment" in protecting consumers and ensuring digital markets worked for the British economy.

"Digital markets offer huge benefits, but only if competition enables businesses of all shapes and sizes the opportunity to succeed," she said. "This bill is a legal framework fit for the digital age."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Competition and Markets Authority, Amazon, Google, Facebook
Lava Agni 2 5G Teased by Senior Executive, Expected to Launch in India Soon: All Detail

Related Stories

Big Tech to Face New Law Designed to Strengthen UK's Competition Watchdog
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Live Images Leak Design and Features: See Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Support These Charging Speeds
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Could Feature This Two-Year-Old Samsung Camera Sensor
  5. Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Hands-On Video Leaked: Check Here
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max May Come With This Larger Sony Sensor: Check Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Pack This iPhone 14 Pro-Like Feature
  8. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  10. Tata Group Mulls Injecting $2 Billion in Super App Tata Neu: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Big Tech to Face New Law Designed to Strengthen UK's Competition Watchdog
  2. Lava Agni 2 5G Teased by Senior Executive, Expected to Launch in India Soon: All Detail
  3. Amendments to IT Rules Do Not Offer Protection to Parody, Satire: Bombay High Court
  4. Oppo A98 5G Render, Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC
  5. YouTube Case at US Supreme Court Could Have Implications for ChatGPT and AI
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Offer an Always-on Display Feature Similar to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  7. Big Tech Investors to Scrutinise Profits After Industry-Wide Layoffs, Firms to Highlight AI as Growth Driver
  8. Air India Invests $200 Millon on Modernising Digital Systems, to Deploy ChatGPT-Powered AI Chatbot
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2 Camera Sensor: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Use EV Battery Stacking Method to Offer Longer Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.