Lava Agni 2 5G could be launched by the company in India soon. The homegrown smartphone brand is working on launching the successor to the Lava Agni 5G which was launched in 2021, according to a cryptic teaser shared by a senior executive. Lava is among a handful of smartphone brands that have originated in India, one of the biggest and the most diverse smartphone markets in the world. Specifications of the handset have previously surfaced online, suggesting that the handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset and sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In a recent tweet, Lava President Sunil Raina posted two fire emoji followed by a single word — "Soon". While there is no other confirmation from the company about plans to launch a new phone, Raina's cryptic tweet appears to refer to the rumoured Lava Agni 2 handset.

:fire::fire:

Soon — Sunil Raina (@reachraina) April 21, 2023

Twitter users in the comments section quickly responded to Raina's teaser stating that the two fire emojis indicates the upcoming arrival of a successor to the Lava Agni 5G.

However, some users also predicted that the hint could be a teaser for another product in Lava's Blaze 5G smartphone lineup.

Previous reports suggest that the Lava Agni 2 5G would be a midrange handset, priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with a 5,000 mAh battery. It could also feature 128GB of storage, and sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

The company recently launched the Lava Yuva 2 Pro, a smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000, in India. The company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Lava Blaze Pro 2 5G or another Lava Blaze smartphone in the country.

