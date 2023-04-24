Technology News

Lava Agni 2 5G Teased by Senior Executive, Expected to Launch in India Soon: All Detail

Lava Agni 2 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2023 20:30 IST


Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to debut as the successor to the Lava Agni 5G

Highlights
  • Lava has not disclosed specific details of the upcoming smartphone
  • Lava Agni 5G was launched in India in November 2021
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit

Lava Agni 2 5G could be launched by the company in India soon. The homegrown smartphone brand is working on launching the successor to the Lava Agni 5G which was launched in 2021, according to a cryptic teaser shared by a senior executive. Lava is among a handful of smartphone brands that have originated in India, one of the biggest and the most diverse smartphone markets in the world. Specifications of the handset have previously surfaced online, suggesting that the handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset and sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In a recent tweet, Lava President Sunil Raina posted two fire emoji followed by a single word — "Soon". While there is no other confirmation from the company about plans to launch a new phone, Raina's cryptic tweet appears to refer to the rumoured Lava Agni 2 handset.

Twitter users in the comments section quickly responded to Raina's teaser stating that the two fire emojis indicates the upcoming arrival of a successor to the Lava Agni 5G.

However, some users also predicted that the hint could be a teaser for another product in Lava's Blaze 5G smartphone lineup.

Previous reports suggest that the Lava Agni 2 5G would be a midrange handset, priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with a 5,000 mAh battery. It could also feature 128GB of storage, and sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

The company recently launched the Lava Yuva 2 Pro, a smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000, in India. The company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Lava Blaze Pro 2 5G or another Lava Blaze smartphone in the country.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

  
