Apple Pay is reportedly set to launch in India by the end of this year. The digital payments service from the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently available in 89 global markets and is expected to arrive in India in the coming months. Once launched, the service will support the tap-to-pay functionality, according to a report. The iPhone maker is said to be waiting for regulatory approval for the rollout of Apple Pay in India. Apple Pay allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to make payments with a tap, a feature that is also supported on Samsung smartphones.

Apple Pay India Launch Timeline (Anticipated)

Citing unnamed sources, Business Standard reports that the company is working on launching its Apple Pay service in India by the end of 2026. The service is said to be awaiting regulatory approval, but Apple is reportedly working closely with banks, regulators, and card networks for the rollout.

The initial phase of Apple Pay rollout is expected to focus on card-based contactless payments. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration could be done later due to more complex regulatory requirements, according to the report.

Apple is also reportedly negotiating fee structures with card issuers, and the company is said to be unlikely to take UPI third-party application provider (TPAP) approval in the initial stages.

In India, Apple Pay is expected to support Tap to Pay on iPhone. This feature will let Indian users make NFC-based contactless payments at compatible point-of-sale terminals. The entry of Apple Pay is expected to heat up the competition in the digital payment space. Apple's rival Samsung already offers its own digital payments service, Samsung Wallet, in the country.

Apple Pay can be used via an iPhone or Apple Watch at stores, restaurants, fuel stations and more locations displaying contactless payment symbols. It can be used for payments within apps and online, wherever Apple Pay is supported. According to Apple, the Apple Pay service is currently available in 89 markets worldwide, backed by over 11,000 banks and network partners, including more than 20 local payment networks.