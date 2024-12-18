Technology News
English Edition

Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized

The police suspect the smugglers were using the internet device to navigate.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 December 2024 21:06 IST
Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized

Photo Credit: Reuters

Starlink is trying to address any potential security concerns as part of the process

Highlights
  • Authorities seized two of the company's devices in recent weeks
  • Musk said Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India
  • The device was being used by a militant group, Army officials said
Advertisement

Elon Musk said Starlink satellite internet is inactive in India, his first comments since authorities seized two of the company's devices in recent weeks, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling bust.

Starlink is seeking approval in India to provide satellite broadband services and the Musk-owned company is trying to address any potential security concerns as part of the process.

Musk wrote on X late on Tuesday that "Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India" and were "never on in the first place."

He was responding to a post from the Indian Army about a search operation on December 13 in Manipur state in India's northeast, where a communal conflict has raged since early last year.

The post included photos of seized weapons and a satellite dish and receiver with a Starlink logo.

Two military officers familiar with the search operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the device with the Starlink logo was being used by a militant group.

They said the device was likely smuggled through the porous border with neighbouring civil war-torn Myanmar, where use of Starlink devices by rebel groups has been documented in media reports although the company does not operate in Myanmar either.

Earlier this month, Indian police sent a legal demand to Starlink seeking purchase details of a device found when they caught smugglers at sea with $4.2 billion (roughly Rs. 20,386 crore) worth of methamphetamine, one of the biggest such Indian seizures.

The police suspect the smugglers were using the internet device to navigate.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: starlink, india, elon musk
MediaTek to Introduce New Dimensity Chipsets on December 23
Delhi, Bengaluru Led Crypto Adoption in India in 2024, Memecoins Garnered Attention: CoinSwitch

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »