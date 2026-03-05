Technology News
OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, Redmi K100 Pro Max Tipped to Launch at Higher Prices This Year

If the claim turns out to be accurate, the starting price of upcoming flagships could be noticeably higher than that of current high-end smartphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 13:31 IST
OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, Redmi K100 Pro Max Tipped to Launch at Higher Prices This Year

OnePlus 16 could be priced considerably higher than OnePlus 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 phones may launch with higher prices
  • 2nm chip costs may push prices of next Android flagships higher
  • Brands may reserve 2nm chips for premium flagship variants
Some upcoming flagship smartphones from OnePlus, iQOO, and Redmi could launch at higher prices, according to a tipster. The increase may affect premium models expected later this year, which are likely to use chipsets built on a 2nm process. Since this technology is significantly more expensive to manufacture, the next generation of flagship phones from these brands, like the OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, and Redmi K100 Pro Max, could cost more than current models.

Next OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi Flagships May Cost More Due to 2nm Chips

In a recent post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that next-generation models built on a 2nm process may start at around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The prediction is believed to apply to devices such as the OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, and Redmi K100 Pro Max that are expected to launch later this year.

These smartphones are expected to feature next-generation flagship processors like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC. Reports also indicate that Qualcomm could introduce a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant.

If the claim turns out to be accurate, the starting price would be noticeably higher than that of current models. The OnePlus 15 and Redmi K90 Pro Max debuted at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the iQOO 15 launched at around CNY 4,100 (roughly Rs. 54,500).

Higher production costs may drive the expected price increase. Reports suggest that a single 2nm wafer from TSMC could cost more than $30,000 (roughly Rs. 27,48,000), nearly double the price of current 4nm wafers. Rising RAM and memory prices are also increasing manufacturing costs. Higher costs may push smartphone brands to raise prices for upcoming flagship models. Companies may also reserve 2nm chips for premium variants, while standard models use refined 3nm processors.

Notably, the same tipster previously claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro would be very expensive. The 2nm chip from TSMC is expected to support LPDDR6 RAM, feature a full GPU and full cache, and may power devices like the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Xiaomi 18 Pro or Pro Max models.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, Redmi K100 Pro Max, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, Xiaomi, TSMC
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Play Announces New Android Policies With Expanded Billing Options, Eases Access to Third-Party App Stores

