Some upcoming flagship smartphones from OnePlus, iQOO, and Redmi could launch at higher prices, according to a tipster. The increase may affect premium models expected later this year, which are likely to use chipsets built on a 2nm process. Since this technology is significantly more expensive to manufacture, the next generation of flagship phones from these brands, like the OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, and Redmi K100 Pro Max, could cost more than current models.

In a recent post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that next-generation models built on a 2nm process may start at around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The prediction is believed to apply to devices such as the OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, and Redmi K100 Pro Max that are expected to launch later this year.

These smartphones are expected to feature next-generation flagship processors like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC. Reports also indicate that Qualcomm could introduce a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant.

If the claim turns out to be accurate, the starting price would be noticeably higher than that of current models. The OnePlus 15 and Redmi K90 Pro Max debuted at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the iQOO 15 launched at around CNY 4,100 (roughly Rs. 54,500).

Higher production costs may drive the expected price increase. Reports suggest that a single 2nm wafer from TSMC could cost more than $30,000 (roughly Rs. 27,48,000), nearly double the price of current 4nm wafers. Rising RAM and memory prices are also increasing manufacturing costs. Higher costs may push smartphone brands to raise prices for upcoming flagship models. Companies may also reserve 2nm chips for premium variants, while standard models use refined 3nm processors.

Notably, the same tipster previously claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro would be very expensive. The 2nm chip from TSMC is expected to support LPDDR6 RAM, feature a full GPU and full cache, and may power devices like the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Xiaomi 18 Pro or Pro Max models.

