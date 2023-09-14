Technology News

Google, Meta, OpenAI CEOs Meet US Lawmakers Over AI Regulation, Elon Musk Seeks 'Referee' for AI

Musk said the meeting was a "service to humanity" and said it "may go down in history as very important to the future of civilization."

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2023 11:31 IST
Google, Meta, OpenAI CEOs Meet US Lawmakers Over AI Regulation, Elon Musk Seeks 'Referee' for AI

Photo Credit: Reuters

Lawmakers said there was universal agreement about the need for government regulation of AI

Highlights
  • Lawmakers want safeguards against potentially dangerous deep fakes
  • In March, Musk and a group of AI experts and executives called for a six-
  • Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules to govern AI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on Wednesday for a US "referee" for artificial intelligence after he, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and other tech CEOs met with lawmakers at Capitol Hill to discuss AI regulation. Lawmakers are seeking ways to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has boomed in investment and consumer popularity since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

Musk said there was a need for a regulator to ensure the safe use of AI."It's important for us to have a referee," Musk told reporters, comparing it to sports. The billionaire, who also owns the social media platform X, added that a regulator would "ensure that companies take actions that are safe and in the interest of the general public."

Musk said the meeting was a "service to humanity" and said it "may go down in history as very important to the future of civilization." Musk confirmed he had called AI "a double-edged sword" during the forum. 

Zuckerberg said Congress "should engage with AI to support innovation and safeguards. This is an emerging technology, there are important equities to balance here, and the government is ultimately responsible for that." He added it was "better that the standard is set by American companies that can work with our government to shape these models on important issues." 

More than 60 senators took part. Lawmakers said there was universal agreement about the need for government regulation of AI. "We are beginning to really deal with one of the most significant issues facing the next generation and we got a great start on it today," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who organized the forum, told reporters after the meetings. "We have a long way to go."

Republican Senator Todd Young, a co-host of the forum, said he believes the Senate is "getting to the point where I think committees of jurisdiction will be ready to begin their process of considering legislation." But Republican Senator Mike Rounds cautioned it would take time for Congress to act. "Are we ready to go out and write legislation? Absolutely not," Rounds said. "We're not there."

Lawmakers want safeguards against potentially dangerous deep fakes such as bogus videos, election interference, and attacks on critical infrastructure. Other attendees included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, and AFL-CIO labor federation President Liz Shuler.

Schumer emphasized the need for regulation ahead of the 2024 US general election, particularly around deep fakes. "A lot of things that have to be done, but that one has a quicker timetable maybe than some of the others," he said.

In March, Musk and a group of AI experts and executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4, citing potential risks to society. Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and generate images whose artificial origins are virtually undetectable.

On Tuesday, Adobe, IBM, Nvidia, and five other companies said they had signed President Joe Biden's voluntary AI commitments requiring steps such as watermarking AI-generated content. The commitments, announced in July, are aimed at ensuring AI's power is not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft signed on in July. The White House has also been working on an AI executive order. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023   

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, AI, Elon Musk, OpenAI, ChatGPT
Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal

Related Stories

Google, Meta, OpenAI CEOs Meet US Lawmakers Over AI Regulation, Elon Musk Seeks 'Referee' for AI
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  4. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  8. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  9. Poco M6 Pro 5G Gets New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  10. Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Models Get Support for India's NavIC, Apple May Let You Limit Charging Percentage on New Lineup
  2. Dutch Watchdog Seeks Apple Explanation on French iPhone 12 Radiation Tests: Report
  3. FTX Exchange Gets Court Approval to Sell Crypto Assets, Move Will Allow Repayment to Customers
  4. Arm Secures $54.5 Billion Valuation in Year's Biggest IPO With Apple, Nvidia, Samsung as Investors
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Equipped With 8GB of RAM Alongside A17 Pro Chip: Report
  6. Bitcoin Price Continues to Rise Alongside Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies: Details
  7. Starfield Is Getting Nvidia DLSS Support, FOV Slider, and More in Future Updates
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo India Launch Date Set For September 14: All Details
  9. Google, Meta, OpenAI CEOs Meet US Lawmakers Over AI Regulation, Elon Musk Seeks 'Referee' for AI
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05s Renders Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup and Waterdrop-Style Notch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.