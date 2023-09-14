Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal

Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal

The commerce minister's comments come as Tesla continues talks with the government on the possibility of building a factory in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2023 11:05 IST
Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal

Photo Credit: Reuters

Last month, it was reported that India was working on EV policy that would cut import taxes

Highlights
  • Tesla's senior executives are interested in building a factory in India
  • Tesla plans to produce a low-cost EV priced at $24,000
  • Tesla bought components from India worth $1 billion last year

India will come up with a new policy to attract electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and encourage greater investment in the sector, the commerce minister said on Wednesday. Piyush Goyal's comments come as US EV maker Tesla continues talks with Narendra Modi's administration on the possibility of building a factory in India.

Reuters last month reported that India was working on an EV policy that would cut import taxes for automakers that committed to some local manufacturing, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Asked about the government's plans, Goyal said consultation on the new policy will be held with the industry.

"We will come out with a policy," he said, adding that the government wants to attract more investment and increase domestic EV production as soon as possible.

"As we get large-scale production, we will start enjoying the fruits of economies of scale of new technologies," Goyal said without disclosing the nature of any possible incentives.

Tesla's senior executives with an interest in building a factory in India met Goyal in August.

Tesla plans to produce a low-cost EV priced at $24,000 (nearly Rs. 20 lakh) - about 25 percent cheaper than its existing entry-level model - for both the Indian market and export.

Goyal said on Tuesday that Tesla aims to source components worth between $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,410 crore) and $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,575 crore) from India this year, having bought $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,294 crore) of components last year. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, EV, India
Elon Musk's X a 'Habitual Non-Compliant Platform', Says IT Ministry to Karnataka HC
Google, Meta, OpenAI CEOs Meet US Lawmakers Over AI Regulation, Elon Musk Seeks 'Referee' for AI

Related Stories

Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  2. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  3. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  5. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with Action Button Debut in India: See Price
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G Gets New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  9. Google Pixel Watch 2 Colour Options Leak Ahead of October 4 Launch
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels Feature to Over 150 Countries: How It Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Continues to Rise Alongside Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies: Details
  2. Starfield Is Getting Nvidia DLSS Support, FOV Slider, and More in Future Updates
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Neo India Launch Date Set For September 14: All Details
  4. Google, Meta, OpenAI CEOs Meet US Lawmakers Over AI Regulation, Elon Musk Seeks 'Referee' for AI
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s Renders Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup and Waterdrop-Style Notch: Details
  6. Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal
  7. Elon Musk's X a 'Habitual Non-Compliant Platform', Says IT Ministry to Karnataka HC
  8. Coinbase Plans to Push Institutional Investors into Web3, Defi, NFTs Amid Rattled India Operations
  9. Amazon Web Services Signs MOU With ISRO, IN-SPACe to Support Space Tech With Cloud Services
  10. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Bring India-Specific Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.