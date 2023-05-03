Technology News

Google, Microsoft CEOs to Discuss AI Issues at White House as Concerns Rise Over Risks

Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 May 2023 10:08 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Microsoft provided funding to OpenAI in 2019 which launched ChatGPT last year

  • In April, Biden said it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous
  • The administration has also been seeking public comments on the matter
  • 'I think we should be cautious with AI,' Elon Musk said last month

The chief executives of Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top administration officials to discuss key artificial intelligence (AI) issues on Thursday, said a White House official.

The invitation seen by Reuters to the CEOs noted President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public."

Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

In April, Biden said it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous but underscored that technology companies had a responsibility to ensure their products were safe. Social media had already illustrated the harm that powerful technologies can do without the right safeguards, he said.

The administration has also been seeking public comments on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow about its impact on national security and education.

On Monday, deputies from the White House Domestic Policy Council and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy wrote in a blog post about how the technology can pose a serious risk to workers.

The Thursday meeting will be attended by Biden's Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo among others, said the White House official who did not wish to be named.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public's attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted U.S. lawmakers' attention as it has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

"I think we should be cautious with AI, and I think there should be some government oversight because it is a danger to the public," Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last month in a television interview.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: AI, AI chatbot, ChatGPT, artifical Intelligence, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, White House, US, United States, Kamala Harris
Comment
 
 

  1. Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  2. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  4. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  5. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Z Flip 4: Best Flip Phone Under Rs. 90,000?
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
  10. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
