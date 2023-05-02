Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report

'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report

Geoffrey Hinton told The New York Times that advancements in AI posed "profound risks to society and humanity".

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 May 2023 14:54 IST
'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The rapid expansion of chatbots like ChatGPT could put jobs at risk

Highlights
  • Geoffrey Hinton notified Google of his resignation last month
  • He created a foundation technology for AI systems
  • Elon Musk and a few experts called for a pause in the AI development

A computer scientist often dubbed "the godfather of artificial intelligence" has quit his job at Google to speak out about the dangers of the technology, US media reported Monday.

Geoffrey Hinton, who created a foundation technology for AI systems, told The New York Times that advancements made in the field posed "profound risks to society and humanity".

"Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now," he was quoted as saying in the piece, which was published on Monday.

"Take the difference and propagate it forwards. That's scary."

Hinton said that competition between tech giants was pushing companies to release new AI technologies at dangerous speeds, risking jobs and spreading misinformation.

"It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things," he told the Times.

In 2022, Google and OpenAI -- the start-up behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT -- started building systems using much larger amounts of data than before.

Hinton told the Times he believed that these systems were eclipsing human intelligence in some ways because of the amount of data they were analyzing.

"Maybe what is going on in these systems is actually a lot better than what is going on in the brain," he told the paper.

While AI has been used to support human workers, the rapid expansion of chatbots like ChatGPT could put jobs at risk.

AI "takes away the drudge work" but "might take away more than that", he told the Times.

The scientist also warned about the potential spread of misinformation created by AI, telling the Times that the average person will "not be able to know what is true anymore."

Hinton notified Google of his resignation last month, the Times reported.

Jeff Dean, lead scientist for Google AI, thanked Hinton in a statement to US media.

"As one of the first companies to publish AI Principles, we remain committed to a responsible approach to AI," the statement added.

"We're continually learning to understand emerging risks while also innovating boldly."

In March, tech billionaire Elon Musk and a range of experts called for a pause in the development of AI systems to allow time to make sure they are safe.

An open letter, signed by more than 1,000 people including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by the release of GPT-4, a much more powerful version of the technology used by ChatGPT.

Hinton did not sign that letter at the time, but told The New York Times that scientists should not "scale this up more until they have understood whether they can control it." 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Google, AI
Elon Musk-Owned Twitter Still Lacks Clear Alternative Months After Takeover Deal: Here Are the Top Contenders

Related Stories

'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  3. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Huge Discount for Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check Price
  5. Apple Releases First Public Rapid Security Response Update: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  7. 'Godfather of AI' Decides to Quit His Job at Google: Here's Why
  8. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Fast X to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in May
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price in India to Drop as Low as Rs. 39,323 During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Air Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Stream May 12 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
  5. Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
  7. Huawei P60 Series Set to Launch Globally on May 9: All Details
  8. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
  9. Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak
  10. Pixel 7a India Launch Date Set for May 11, Will Be Sold via Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.