Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 May 2023 10:25 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • Users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days
  • This is to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity
  • Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about the matter

Twitter chief Elon Musk has "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, the US-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Musk suggested that he would reassign the network's main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.

"So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?" NPR quoted Musk as saying.

"Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant," he said in another email. "Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."

NPR and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their accounts at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

PBS and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation followed NPR and stopped posting on Twitter following similar labelling.

Twitter later dropped the labels but the outlets that were targeted have not resumed activity, their profiles showed on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Twitter verification, Twitter Blue Check, Elon Musk, NPR, National Public Radio
