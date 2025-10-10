Google announced a new full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) offering for enterprises, dubbed Gemini Enterprise, on Thursday. The announcement was made at the Gemini at Work 2025 event hosted by Google Cloud. Unlike the existing Gemini assistant side panels across Workspace apps, the new platform is a consolidated offering that connects across various verticals of a company and can take context from its data hubs across Workspace as well as other third-party software. The Mountain View-based tech giant also shared several use cases for employees and teams.

Gemini Enterprise Is a Full-Stack Agentic Platform for Businesses

In a blog post, the tech giant introduced Gemini Enterprise as a full-stack offering, meaning that everything, from AI infrastructure and research to underlying models and frontend products and platforms, is managed and provided by Google itself.

It is also not a simple chatbot anymore. While the foundation of the platform remains conversational — meaning users will still access the AI via text prompts (Google did not specify if voice modes will be available) — what the system can do has increased exponentially. The company tried appealing to businesses on the pitch, “You need a comprehensive and integrated platform that brings all your company's data, tools, and people together in one secure place.”

Gemini Enterprise interface

Photo Credit: Google

So what exactly are enterprises getting? A full-stack system that connects to each vertical of the organisation, and is centrally connected to the major data hubs such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, as well as applications such as Salesforce and SAP. This allows the AI system to contextually understand the business requirements and provide grounded responses when a query is asked.

However, the question and answer feature is secondary to what Google is really offering. Powered by the company's most advanced AI models, Gemini Enterprise now allows businesses to build AI agents via a “no-code workbench.” What that means is teams and employees can create specialised agentic workflows (fully automated, including certain executions).

One way to do that is by using the collection of pre-built AI agents that can be easily deployed for a workflow. Another way is to create a customised AI agent from scratch. Google claims each team, from marketing to finance, can make use of this functionality.

The main issue in creating AI agents today is access to data, as most businesses use multiple knowledge hubs. Google solves it by connecting its platform to third-party sources. So, creating an agent via a single interface becomes an easy task. Notably, the company claims that all the data accessed by the Gemini Enterprise platform is managed with a central governance framework that allows users to visualise, secure, and audit all the active agents in an organisation from one place.

“And it is all built on a principle of openness with an ecosystem of over 100,000 partners. This ensures customer choice and fosters innovation, Google said.