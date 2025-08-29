Technology News
Google Confirms Plans for GCUL Layer-1 Blockchain Project for Financial Institutions

Google Cloud launches Universal Ledger, a Layer-1 blockchain for asset tokenisation and cross-border settlements.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 11:03 IST
Google Confirms Plans for GCUL Layer-1 Blockchain Project for Financial Institutions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/BoliviaInteligente

Google Cloud unveils Universal Ledger blockchain to support tokenisation and cross-border settlements

  • Google Cloud Introduces Universal Ledger Blockchain
  • Platform Targets Banks And Financial Institutions
  • Python Smart Contracts For Tokenisation And Settlements
Google ventured further into the blockchain technology sector, unveiling a new Layer-1 platform planned for financial institutions called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). The announcement was made by Rich Widmann, Head of Strategy at Google Cloud. GCUL is perceived as a neutral, high-performance base layer that supports Python-based smart contracts, cross-border settlements, and asset tokenisation. Google claims that GCUL will offer open access, aiming to become a shared foundation for banks, exchanges, and firms building decentralized services, unlike existing proprietary platforms. 

The Google Cloud Universal Ledger aims to support tokenisation, settlements, and smart contracts for banks and exchanges. 

The project is already in progress, with Google Cloud and the CME Group kicking off the first integration and testing phase. Institutions looking for reliable settlement rails without being tied to a specific ecosystem will be attracted to the platform's neutral positioning. While introducing the initiative, Widmann said, “GCUL is being built as a shared base layer for financial institutions globally.”

GCUL is designed with five key features in mind, which are neutrality, Python-based programmability, institutional focus, scalability, and tested integration. To ease adoption, Google is targeting a programming language already familiar to financial developers, which happens by supporting Python smart contracts. 

In addition, the platform will focus on tokenised assets, wholesale payments, and collateral management. These are the areas where financial systems are increasingly looking for blockchain-based solutions. 

Beyond its earlier role as a cloud hosting provider, Google's move also signals a broader expansion in blockchain with GCUL. The company is directly competing with Circle and Stripe by entering into protocol development with this project. The ledger aims to support hundreds of institutions and billions of users, which is backed by Google Cloud's scale. 

The announcement couldn't have come at a better time as institutional blockchain adoption gains popularity worldwide, with governments, banks, and payment providers testing tokenisation pilots. Google is positioning itself as a leader in the next phase of financial technology infrastructure. 

Further details, including technical specifications and timelines, are expected in the coming months. For now, the GCUL initiative is Google's spirited step towards turning blockchain into a backbone of institutional asset tokenisation and global-scale payments. 
 

Google, Google Cloud, Blockchain, Python
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
