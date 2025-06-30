Technology News
  Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report

Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang started selling shares this week for the first time since September.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2025 16:57 IST
Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia's shares have rebounded over 60 percent from their closing low on April 4

Highlights
  • More than $500 million of the share sales took place this month
  • Nvidia reclaimed its crown as the world's most valuable company
  • Nvidia's stock hit a record on Wednesday
Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,575 crore) worth of company stock in the past year, with a notable uptick in recent trading activity as executives capitalize on surging investor interest in artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

More than $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,287 crore) of the share sales took place this month as the California-based chip designer's share price climbed to an all-time high, the report said.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, started selling shares this week for the first time since September, the SEC filing showed.

Nvidia's stock hit a record on Wednesday, and the chipmaker reclaimed the crown as the world's most valuable company after an analyst said the chipmaker was set to ride a "Golden Wave" of artificial intelligence.

Its latest gains reflect the U.S. stock market's return to the "AI trade" that fueled massive gains in chip stocks and related technology companies in recent years on optimism about the emerging technology.

Nvidia declined to comment on the FT report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Nvidia's shares have rebounded over 60 percent from their closing low on April 4, when Wall Street was reeling from President Donald Trump's global tariff announcements. U.S. stocks, including Nvidia, have recovered on expectations the White House will reach trade deals to soften the tariffs.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report
