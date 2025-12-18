OnePlus has expanded its wearable portfolio with the launch of the OnePlus Watch Lite, a more affordable option compared with its other smartwatch models. Positioned below the company's premium Watch series, the OnePlus Watch Lite runs on a simplified OxygenOS Watch instead of Google's Wear OS. The smartwatch brings a 3,000 nits bright AMOLED display, comprehensive health and fitness tracking, and support for both Android and iOS devices. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch was launched in select global markets alongside the OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus Watch Lite Price, Availability

The OnePlus Watch Lite is available in silver and black stainless-steel finishes, paired with black or white fluororubber straps. It has been launched in some European countries and the UK, priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 21,600), respectively. Currently, it is available to pre-order at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 16,800) and GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 19,200).

Pricing and availability details for other markets, including India and the US, are yet to be announced by the company.

OnePlus Watch Lite Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Watch Lite features a 1.46-inch circular AMOLED display with a 464 × 464 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and it is protected by 2.5D curved glass and sapphire crystal. The smartwatch runs on a BES2800BP chipset, which is coupled with 4GB of eMMC internal storage. The OnePlus Watch Lite runs on OxygenOS Watch 7.1, and unlike Wear OS watches, it does not support third-party app downloads or mobile payments.

Health features on the OnePlus Watch Lite include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, wrist temperature measurement, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and breathing exercises. Sleep tracking covers deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, awake time, respiratory rate, and sleep SpO2, along with a sleep score and insights. The watch also supports cycle tracking and fall detection. OnePlus' 60-second wellness check is included, which measures multiple health indicators using the side-mounted sensor.

For fitness tracking, the OnePlus Watch smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes. It also offers automatic recognition for six activities, including running, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, and elliptical workouts.

Connectivity options for the OnePlus Watch Lite include Bluetooth 5.2 with support for both classic Bluetooth and BLE. It supports Bluetooth calling and NFC, limited to non-confidential access cards. GPS support includes dual-band L1+L5 positioning with BeiDou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS.

Other features include cross-OS dual-phone pairing, which allows the watch to connect to two phones at the same time, including Android and iOS combinations. This feature will be enabled through a future OTA update. The watch supports answering calls and syncing notifications from both devices. It also offers more than 350 watch faces.

OnePlus packs a 339mAh battery, with a rated capacity of 330mAh, in the Watch Lite. The company claims up to 10 days of battery life, around seven days with typical use, and up to four days with the always-on display enabled. Charging takes up to 90 minutes, while a 10-minute charge delivers up to 24 hours of use, according to the company.

The OnePlus Watch Lite uses a stainless-steel case paired with a plastic back made from PA with 55 percent glass fibre and a glass sensor window. It comes with fluororubber straps and a stainless-steel buckle. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM for water resistance and carries an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

In terms of size, the OnePlus Watch Lite measures 44.98 × 44.98 × 8.9mm. The body weighs about 35g without the strap and around 59g with the strap attached. It supports wrist sizes ranging from 140mm to 210mm.