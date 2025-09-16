Technology News
Meta Ray-Ban Display With Heads-Up Display and sEMG Wristband Leaked Ahead of Meta Connect 2025

The Meta smart glasses will likely be controlled via gestures, using the sEMG Wristband.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 September 2025 09:50 IST
Meta Ray-Ban Display With Heads-Up Display and sEMG Wristband Leaked Ahead of Meta Connect 2025

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were recently launched in India

Highlights
  • The heads-up display appears on the right lens of the glasses
  • It is reported to provide information such as map view and chats
  • Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses for athletes were also spotted
Meta's long-awaited smart glasses with a built-in display are expected to go official at the upcoming Meta Connect 2025 event that takes place tomorrow (Wednesday). Ahead of the anticipated announcement, the company seems to have accidentally leaked the upcoming smart glasses through a teaser video. It confirms the product's moniker as Meta Ray-Ban Display, which means it will come with a built-in screen, indeed. The video also reportedly confirms several of its features.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Leaked Ahead of Launch

According to an UploadVR report, the purported Meta Ray-Ban Glasses were revealed in a video accidentally posted on Meta's official YouTube channel. While the company unlisted it shortly after, it was enough for the publication to report on it and repost it.

meta ray ban display uploadvr Meta Ray Ban Glasses

Leaked design of the rumoured Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses
Photo Credit: UploadVR

 

The leaked video reportedly showcases a pair of Ray-Ban Glasses with a black frame and clear lenses, similar to the classic Wayfarer style of the existing Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. However, what makes it different is the presence of a heads-up display on the bottom of the right lens.

As per the information in the video, it will enable users to view information, such as a map preview, chats with friends, and know more about the things they're looking at. The screen will likely be controlled via gestures, leveraging an sEMG Wristband that can be wrapped around the wrist.

Meta previously described it as a non-invasive device that senses and interprets muscle activations to provide inputs “in the form of a human-computer interface (HCI)”. The leaked video briefly showed a Meta Ray-Ban Display user swiping with their fingers to reply to someone in a message app.

Apart from the smart glasses with the built-in screen, the video also provided a look at the rumoured Oakley Meta Sphaera. Expected to be geared towards cyclists and other athletes, the glasses were seen with a centred camera — a first for Meta's smart glasses lineup. The existing Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, along with the leaked Meta Ray-Ban Display, have a camera at one of the temples, which provides a slight off-centre PoV.

While other details remain under wraps, we expect the Meta Ray-Ban Display to go official at Meta Connect 2025, which takes place between September 17–18, beginning with a keynote address by Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at 5pm PT (5:30am IST).

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
iOS 26 Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New for iPhone

