Amazon Said to Be Developing AR Glasses With Camera, Display and Speakers

Meta Orion was unveiled in September 2024 as the tech giant’s first augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta Orion AR glasses were first unveiled during the Meta Connect 2024 event

  • Amazon’s AR glasses have reportedly been codenamed Jayhawk
  • Amazon’s AR glasses might launch with a single camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Amazon is developing its first augmented reality (AR) glasses, which are expected to compete with Meta's upcoming smart glasses. Known for its e-commerce and data centre businesses, Amazon could be looking to diversify into a new sector in the future. Other tech companies, such as Samsung and Google, have also been developing AR glasses. Apple currently offers its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which was launched in June 2023, and the firm is also reportedly working on a pair of AR glasses.

Amazon AR Glasses Have Been Codenamed Jayhawk

Citing two people aware of the matter, The Information reports that Amazon is currently developing two new AR glasses. One of them has been codenamed Jayhawk, according to the publication. These AR glasses are said to feature microphones, speakers, and a camera. It is said to sport a full colour display as well on one side, which could be used to show notifications and offer access to other visual features.

Meanwhile, the second pair of AR glasses is being developed for Amazon's delivery partners, which have been codenamed Amelia. They are said to show delivery instructions, like where to deliver parcels, to the drivers directly on the screen.

The publication reports that Amazon plans to launch its AR glasses for consumers in "late 2026 or early 2027". Meanwhile, the variant for the delivery drivers is expected to see an earlier launch, debuting in the second half of 2026.

Additionally, both the rumoured smart glasses from the tech giant are said to borrow the AR display technology from Meta-Bounds, a Chinese company. However, the consumer variant is said to feature a full-colour display, while being sleeker than the delivery partner model.

Amazon's AR glasses are likely to compete with Meta's Orion AR glasses. The company unveiled a prototype in September 2024, during Meta Connect 2024. Moreover, Meta Platforms could showcase the successor to its AR glasses during its Meta Connect 2025 event.

To recap, Meta Orion sports holographic displays, which allow users to view 2D and 3D content on top of the objects in their field of view. The company said that the AR glasses were even capable of displaying life-size holograms of individuals. It also comes with Meta AI support, while also featuring a suite of AR apps and entertainment features.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
