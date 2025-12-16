The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 took place in Mumbai on December 15 to honour and felicitate the best work in digital entertainment, which covers films, series, performances, and technical contributions. The sixth annual awards celebrated the finest storytelling to have aired on streaming services, with Black Warrant on Netflix emerging as the night's most lauded winner.

The awards function witnessed actors and actresses, filmmakers, and creators converge under one roof to cheer for the increasing popularity of web originals. From the intense drama to crowd-pleasing comedies, this year's winners are a testament to the breadth and depth of creativity in India's OTT ecosystem.

Big Winners of the Night

Black Warrant swept the series section, bagging all the major trophies: Best Series and Best Director (Series), among others. Not too far behind were Paatal Lok Season 2 and Khauf, both of which were competitive across acting as well technical awards.

Key winners in the films category were Girls Will Be Girls, Stolen, and Sector 36.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Winners in Series Categories

Best Series: Black Warrant (Netflix)

Best Series (Critics): Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Actor (Male), Drama Series: Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Actor (Female), Drama Series: Monika Panwar – Khauf

Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series: Barun Sobti – Raat Jawan Hai, Sparsh Shrivastava – Dupahiya

Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series: Ananya Panday – Call Me Bae

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Series: Rahul Bhat – Black Warrant

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Series: Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Winners for Web Original Films

Best Film (Web Original): Girls Will Be Girls

Best Director (Web Original Film): Shuchi Talati – Girls Will Be Girls

Best Actor (Male), Web Original Film: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Actor (Female), Web Original Film: Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Best Actor (Male), Critics: Vikrant Massey – Sector 36

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Web Film: Deepak Dobriyal – Sector 36

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Web Film: Kani Kusruti – Girls Will Be Girls

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Technical and Creative Excellence

Technical Awards were bagged by series Khauf in the web category, including Best Cinematography, Editing, Background Music, Sound, and VFX, making it a high production value quality.

For the films, Stolen was praised for Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design, and CTRL was awarded for Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: A Strong Year for OTT Content

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 reemphasised how streaming platforms are giving a free rein to creativity. "The response of shows such as Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, and Khauf is testament to the kind of high-concept content that gets audiences excited."Other works like Mrs Stolen, Girls Will Be Girls put forth significant storytelling beyond the big screen.

With OTT content exploding, our winners this year really raised the standards in quality, originality, and impact.