Technology News
English Edition

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More

The 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards honored top digital content, with Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, and Sanya Malhotra among the biggest winners.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 14:18 IST
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix/Zee5

The 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards honored top digital content.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Black Warrant wins big at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.
  • Paatal Lok Season 2 was recognized as Best Series (Critics).
  • Sanya Malhotra bags Best Actor (Female) for Mrs.
Advertisement

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 took place in Mumbai on December 15 to honour and felicitate the best work in digital entertainment, which covers films, series, performances, and technical contributions. The sixth annual awards celebrated the finest storytelling to have aired on streaming services, with Black Warrant on Netflix emerging as the night's most lauded winner.

The awards function witnessed actors and actresses, filmmakers, and creators converge under one roof to cheer for the increasing popularity of web originals. From the intense drama to crowd-pleasing comedies, this year's winners are a testament to the breadth and depth of creativity in India's OTT ecosystem.

Big Winners of the Night

Black Warrant swept the series section, bagging all the major trophies: Best Series and Best Director (Series), among others. Not too far behind were Paatal Lok Season 2 and Khauf, both of which were competitive across acting as well technical awards.

Key winners in the films category were Girls Will Be Girls, Stolen, and Sector 36.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Winners in Series Categories

Best Series: Black Warrant (Netflix)
Best Series (Critics): Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Actor (Male), Drama Series: Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Actor (Female), Drama Series: Monika Panwar – Khauf
Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series: Barun Sobti – Raat Jawan Hai, Sparsh Shrivastava – Dupahiya
Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series: Ananya Panday – Call Me Bae
Best Supporting Actor (Male), Series: Rahul Bhat – Black Warrant
Best Supporting Actor (Female), Series: Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Winners for Web Original Films

Best Film (Web Original): Girls Will Be Girls
Best Director (Web Original Film): Shuchi Talati – Girls Will Be Girls
Best Actor (Male), Web Original Film: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Best Actor (Female), Web Original Film: Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
Best Actor (Male), Critics: Vikrant Massey – Sector 36
Best Supporting Actor (Male), Web Film: Deepak Dobriyal – Sector 36
Best Supporting Actor (Female), Web Film: Kani Kusruti – Girls Will Be Girls

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Technical and Creative Excellence

Technical Awards were bagged by series Khauf in the web category, including Best Cinematography, Editing, Background Music, Sound, and VFX, making it a high production value quality.

For the films, Stolen was praised for Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design, and CTRL was awarded for Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: A Strong Year for OTT Content

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 reemphasised how streaming platforms are giving a free rein to creativity. "The response of shows such as Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, and Khauf is testament to the kind of high-concept content that gets audiences excited."Other works like Mrs Stolen, Girls Will Be Girls put forth significant storytelling beyond the big screen.

With OTT content exploding, our winners this year really raised the standards in quality, originality, and impact.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards, OTT Awards, filmfare, Web Original Films
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  2. Dhruv64: India's First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  6. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  7. Gaming-Focused OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
  9. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  5. Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
  6. Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
  7. Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
  8. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
  9. Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
  10. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Key Specifications Spotted in Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »