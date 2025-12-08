Technology News
English Edition
Meta Acquires AI Wearables Startup Limitless, Could Expand Its Hardware Offerings

Limitless CEO said that the company shares Meta’s vision of bringing personal superintelligence to everyone.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 December 2025 15:53 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

With this acquisition, Meta could expand its AI wearable devices

Highlights
  • Limitless will not sell new Pendant devices
  • It will offer free support to all existing Pendant users for one year
  • The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed
Meta has acquired the artificial intelligence (AI) wearables startup, Limitless. The company confirmed the development on Saturday, highlighting that the social media giant's vision was one of the factors behind the acquisition deal. Interestingly, the startup launched its first product, an AI-powered Pendant, that records nearby audio continuously to help users find specific information with a voice or text prompt. While the financial details or the structural changes were not mentioned by the startup, it appears that the company will retain its autonomy in some capacity.

Meta Acquires Limitless

The startup's home page now displays the title “Limitless has been acquired by Meta,” followed by a YouTube video and a short message by the Co-Founder and CEO Dan Siroker. He explained that Limitless opted for the acquisition due to the need to scale the technology and speed up the production cycle of products that lead towards personal superintelligence.

Limitless CEO, however, did not address the growing competition in the space or lack of any new products after the Pendant. Sharing a rather optimistic perspective, Siroker said, “We're no longer working on a weird fringe idea. We're building a future that now seems inevitable. We're not alone.”

He also added that both Meta and Limitless have a shared vision of bringing “personal superintelligence to everyone” and “building incredible AI-enabled wearables.” This part indicates that Limitless branded products will continue to be launched even after the acquisition.

The startup did not reveal any financial details of the deal, or any structural changes the company will have to undergo. However, it appears that the brand Limitless, and Siroker's position will remain intact. Whether the company will now be headed by Meta's Superintelligence Labs or AI glasses-making Reality Labs, is not known.

The post also addressed the startup's AI Pendant and existing users. The company will not sell any new devices, however, existing users will receive at least one year of free support. All existing users will now be promoted to the Unlimited Plan without any extra charge. But at the same time, non-Pendant (app or cloud-based) features, such as Rewind, will now be sunset. To avail this, users will need to agree to the company's updated Privacy Policy and terms of Service.

Those who do not wish to continue using the device can either export their data or deletethe data via the app. Siroker did not share any details about a future product at this time.

Further reading: Meta, Limitless, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
