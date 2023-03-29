Technology News

Those affected by the decision were deployed across the company's offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 March 2023 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: GitHub

Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in a stock deal back in 2018

Highlights
  • Employees were laid off in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi
  • GitHub is focusing on developing its AI capabilities
  • Microsoft had, in January, announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees

Microsoft-owned GitHub has laid off 142 people in India, including the entire staff in its engineering division, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Those affected by the decision were deployed across the company's offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

When contacted, a GitHub spokesperson said the decision was part of the company's reorganisation plan.

"As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made on Tuesday as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company's focus is to ensure that GitHub is a fully-integrated platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for developers and customers.

"With this focus, we are consolidating certain business operations, some of which happen to be based in India, and it has resulted in role eliminations. We remain committed to serving the Indian market and these changes will not impact our customers and the 10 million (one crore) developers in India who use GitHub daily," the spokesperson said.

Microsoft had, in January, announced that it would lay off around 10,000 employees to align its cost structure with revenues.

Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 61,775 crore) in a stock deal on June 2, 2018.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
