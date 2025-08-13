Google Chrome commands the biggest browser market share in 2025. With an almost two-thirds market share, it is safe to assume that Chrome will remain the most widely used browser for the foreseeable future. Rival Microsoft has been trying to convince people to switch over to Edge for years, by telling users that it uses the same technology as Chrome. Now, Microsoft is reportedly working on new prompts that tell regular Chrome users to switch to its Edge browser.

Microsoft Edge's Upcoming Prompts Could Focus on Some Chrome Users

Microsoft already shows Google Chrome users a prompt to switch Microsoft Edge, but the browser could eventually show heavy Chrome users a prompt to pin the browser to their taskbar. A new set of feature flags spotted by Windows Latest such as "msPinningCampaignChromeUsageGreaterThan90Trigger" indicate that Microsoft could focus on users who spend more than 90 percent of their time browsing the internet on Chrome.

Similarly, the company could be looking at users who are "engaged" with Chrome as well as users who do not use the browser, and the former could be targeted using a feature behind the "msPinningOnCloseCampaignsChromeEngagedUser" flag spotted by the publication. There's no word on how Microsoft will measure a percentage of usage, or how much usage will be enough for them to be considered as "Chrome engaged".

Microsoft currently displays a prompt on top of Google's web page, after a user downloads Chrome using Microsoft Edge. The banner covers the top of the webpage from left to right. When a person boots a new device running Windows, Microsoft Edge is the only browser that comes as the default, but several users use it to download a third-party browser of their choice.

It's worth noting that, Microsoft Edge doesn't show a user the same prompt when one downloads other web browsers, such as Opera and Firefox. According to BackLinko's statistics, Google Chrome currently holds the top spot, commanding a 66.6 percent market share in 2025. Microsoft Edge has a 5.23 percent share, followed by Mozilla Firefox with a 2.57 percent share, Samsung Internet with a 2.57 percent share, and Opera with a 2.27 percent share.

This has been a longstanding trend, where Google Chrome has been a popular choice for users. Microsoft Edge displaying this prompt is not the first time the tech giant has tried to get more people to start using its browser by dissuading them.

Microsoft Edge was launched in January 2020, and Microsoft's prompts to use its browser began to show up around December 2021. At the time, the prompts displayed messages like Chrome is “so 2008!” but Microsoft Edge is new. This warning appeared on devices running Windows 10 and Windows 11. Moreover, the prompt did not appear as a pop-up or notification. Instead, it was integrated into the Edge, appearing on the webpage itself.