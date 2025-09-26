iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked

iQOO 15 will launch in China in October as the successor to the current iQOO 13 model. The company has already teased the design and confirmed some key details about the phone, including its chipset and display specifications. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and sport a 2K Samsung "Everest" display. Live images of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online, alongside some of its key expected features including the camera sensors, IP rating, and heat management system.

iQOO 15 Design Features (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) leaked live images of the purported iQOO 15 in an X (formerly Twitter) post. It appears in a white colourway, with a left-aligned "squircle" camera module towards the top of the back panel. The flat display appears with very slim, uniform bezels and a centre aligned hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera.

iQOO 15 leaked live images

Photo Credit: X/@GadgetsData

The tipster added that the iQOO 15 will likely launch in India in November or December, following its China debut in October. We may get a more specific idea about the India launch closer to the time.

At the back, iQOO 15 is expected to carry three 50-megapixel sensors, including one telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support, according to the tipster. For security, it may carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset could have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It will likely support USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity.

The iQOO 15 is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. It is expected to support wireless charging as well.

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 15 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with a new Q3 gaming chip. It will feature a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness and up to 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness.