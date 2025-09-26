Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked

iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 18:49 IST
iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 is expected to be equipped with three 50-megapixel rear cameras

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 may get an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The iQOO 15 could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • It may support 100W wired charging alongside wireless charging
Advertisement

iQOO 15 will launch in China in October as the successor to the current iQOO 13 model. The company has already teased the design and confirmed some key details about the phone, including its chipset and display specifications. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and sport a 2K Samsung "Everest" display. Live images of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online, alongside some of its key expected features including the camera sensors, IP rating, and heat management system. 

iQOO 15 Design Features (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) leaked live images of the purported iQOO 15 in an X (formerly Twitter) post. It appears in a white colourway, with a left-aligned "squircle" camera module towards the top of the back panel. The flat display appears with very slim, uniform bezels and a centre aligned hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera.

iqoo 15 gadgets data inline iQOO 15

iQOO 15 leaked live images
Photo Credit: X/@GadgetsData

 

The tipster added that the iQOO 15 will likely launch in India in November or December, following its China debut in October. We may get a more specific idea about the India launch closer to the time.

At the back, iQOO 15 is expected to carry three 50-megapixel sensors, including one telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support, according to the tipster. For security, it may carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset could have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It will likely support USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity.

The iQOO 15 is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. It is expected to support wireless charging as well.

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 15 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with a new Q3 gaming chip. It will feature a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness and up to 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Design, iQOO 15 launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Party Speakers From JBL, Boat and Zebronics
Amazon Sale 2025: Laptops Under Rs. 40,000 During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 India Launch Confirmed; Could Come With These Specifications
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  3. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  4. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  5. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in a New 1TB Storage Variant on This Date
  6. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  8. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  2. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
  3. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
  5. Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
  6. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App
  8. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Flash With Improved Image Understanding and Better Formatting
  9. Realme GT 8 Series Display Details Revealed; Charging Specifications Spotted on Certification Website
  10. Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini Robotics 1.5 AI Models to Power General-Purpose Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »