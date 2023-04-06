Technology News

ONDC Framing Mechanism to Ensure Rule Compliance by Entities Involved

The ONDC will require an undertaking from each participant at the time of onboarding that it will comply with the policy in its entirety.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 April 2023 23:32 IST
ONDC Framing Mechanism to Ensure Rule Compliance by Entities Involved

Rules on protection of personal information, setting up of grievance resolution to be part of ONDC

Highlights
  • ONDC formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers
  • Major product categories, including grocery, food, are live on network
  • ONDC's geographic coverage has expanded to over 210 cities across India

Government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is framing a mechanism to ensure compliance with its rules by entities involved in online retail trading, a senior official said on Thursday.

The ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

"If we see that any player is not following our rules, we would take action. We are in the process of finalising things. Law of land should be followed. We are in the process of making that mechanism," Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv told reporters here.

A set of rules on protection of personal information and setting up of grievance resolution mechanisms would be part of the comprehensive ONDC network policy.

According to a consultation paper released by ONDC last year, one of the chapters of the policy on grievance management would frame mechanisms for the participants to manage and resolve grievances filed against them by buyers and sellers.

ONDC, a non-profit company, formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

The ONDC will require an undertaking from each participant at the time of onboarding that it will comply with the policy in its entirety.

Sanjiv also said that ONDC has achieved major milestones in the past few months, including 37 network participants ranging from market leaders to emerging Indian startups, over 26,000 merchants, and over 27 lakh products offered on the network.

"Our dream is to cover all the pin codes of the country by the participants of the ONDC and hopefully we will be achieving that. Earlier we were requesting people to onboard the network and now the companies are approaching us to onboard," he said.

Most major product categories, including grocery, food and beauty products are live on the network, with expansion to more product categories underway. Mobility services has been enabled in two cities — Kochi (taxi services app Namma Yatri) and Bengaluru (auto services).

ONDC's geographic coverage has expanded to over 210 cities across India, and its logistics partners can deliver products to about 90 percent of the pin codes across India.

ONDC CEO T Koshy said that more and more sellers, consumer apps, logistics firms, payment gateways are joining the network and "we hope to maintain this momentum".

Its participants are taking steps to support and handhold sellers to onboard the network and help consumers understand how to use ONDC.

At present, about 600 transactions per day are happening through this network from the earlier 30-40 transactions.

Koshy added that big players who have onboarded the network include HUL, P&G, Paytm, PhonePe and ITC and the network is getting "good traction".

"We are inviting all big and small players," Sanjiv said, adding that the number of merchants on the network has increased by 200 to about 50,000 now.

In about 15 cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Kolkata, over 100 merchants have on-boarded the network.

ONDC has on-boarded its handloom weavers from Kancheepuram, to sell their products through ONDC across India with support from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Similarly, NABARD is helping farmers producers' organisations (FPOs) about the usage of this network.

Logistics firms that have onboarded include Dunzo, Shiprocket, Delhivery, and Shipyaari. 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ONDC, ONDC Rules, Rules Compliance, PayTm, PhonePe
TRAI Invites Views on Norms to Be Followed for Spectrum Allocation for Satellite Communication Services
Delhi to Get 100 EV Charging Stations by July End, to Charge Under Rs. 3 per Unit

Related Stories

ONDC Framing Mechanism to Ensure Rule Compliance by Entities Involved
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Realme Narzo N55 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch This Month in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Raji: An Ancient Epic Is Now Available on Android, iOS via Netflix Games
  7. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Wikipedia Owner Fined for Failing to Delete Alleged Extremist Content
  2. Delhi to Get 100 EV Charging Stations by July End, to Charge Under Rs. 3 per Unit
  3. ONDC Framing Mechanism to Ensure Rule Compliance by Entities Involved
  4. TRAI Invites Views on Norms to Be Followed for Spectrum Allocation for Satellite Communication Services
  5. Xiaomi Leads India's Smart TV Market in 2022 With 11 Percent Share: Counterpoint Research
  6. New Online Gaming Rules to Spur Innovation, Boost Investor Confidence
  7. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Plans Measures to Address Concerns in Italy Ban
  8. DeFi Services Being Used for Illicit Transfers, Warns US Treasury Department
  9. Google Find My Device Feature to Soon Work With Phones Turned Off: Report
  10. Government Issues Another Advisory Against Online Betting, Gambling Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.