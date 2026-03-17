Poco X8 Pro Max 5G was launched in India on Tuesday by the Xiaomi sub-brand, along with the Poco X8 Pro 5G and the Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition. The new Poco X series phones will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform. Both handsets are equipped with dual rear camera units, led by 50-megapixel primary shooters. The two models also support 100W weird fast charging. While the Poco X8 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, the Pro Max variant carries a 9,000mAh cell. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset.

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India, Availability

Poco X8 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 35,999. The Poco X8 Pro 5G Iron Man Edition price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G price in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. Lastly, the top-end configuration, offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 46,999. The company is also offering up to a Rs. 3,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards.

The new phones will go on sale in India on March 23 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. While Poco X8 Pro 5G is offered in Black, Green, and White colourways, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G ships in Black, Blue, and White shades.

Poco X8 Pro 5G Iron Man Edition is offered in a single storage option

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X8 Pro Series Specifications, Features

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G are dual SIM smartphones that run on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G gets a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen while delivering the same peak refresh rate and resolution standard. The tech firm claims that both handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

A 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, powers the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G. For thermal management, the handset gets a Poco 3D Ice Loop cooling system with a 5,800 sq mm heat dissipation area.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. It also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. To control the temperatures during resource-intensive tasks, the handset carries the same cooling system as the Pro Max model with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. The Pro Max model also gets an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Poco X8 Pro series phones carry dual rear camera units, housed inside pill-shaped camera modules. Both handsets feature 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with 8-megapixel ultrawide cameras, offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, the Poco X8 Pro series gets a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handsets are capable of recording videos at 4K/60 fps.

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G packs a 9,000mAh battery, while the Poco X8 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery. Both Poco smartphones feature 100W wired fast charging support and 27W wired reverse charging support. The company claims that the Pro Max model offers more than three days of battery backup with moderate use, over 18 days of standby, or about 30 hours of online video playback on a single charge.