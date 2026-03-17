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Vivo X500 Series Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Launch; Vivo Pro Max Could Also Debut

Vivo X500 series is expected to include three models this year, instead of two.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 16:46 IST
Vivo X500 Series Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Launch; Vivo Pro Max Could Also Debut

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 series is expected to succeed last year's Vivo X300 lineup

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series could feature Dimensity 9600 series chips
  • Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 feature the same chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched later this year as the Chinese tech firm's flagship smartphone lineup. While its anticipated launch is still months away, the leaks regarding the series have been surfacing online for a while. Now, a tipster claims that the standard Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro series models will be equipped with different chipsets, moving away from earlier precedent. Moreover, the lineup is expected to include three models this year, instead of two. This comes months after the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro were launched in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the rumoured Vivo X500 series is going to include three models, dubbed Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Moreover, the Pro models will reportedly be equipped with a different chipset than the standard model.

While the Vivo X500 could be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max might launch with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

If this is true, then the Chinese smartphone maker could be moving away from the precedent of launching two X series models in a year with the same chipset. For reference, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro were launched in China in October 2025 at starting prices of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,700) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

To recap, both smartphones are powered by the same flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The Vivo X300 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard model gets a 6.31-inch OLED screen, with the same features as the Pro model.

However, the new development contradicts an earlier report, which suggested that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to equip the Vivo X500 series with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one should take these with a pinch of salt.

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Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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