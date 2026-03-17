Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched later this year as the Chinese tech firm's flagship smartphone lineup. While its anticipated launch is still months away, the leaks regarding the series have been surfacing online for a while. Now, a tipster claims that the standard Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro series models will be equipped with different chipsets, moving away from earlier precedent. Moreover, the lineup is expected to include three models this year, instead of two. This comes months after the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro were launched in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the rumoured Vivo X500 series is going to include three models, dubbed Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Moreover, the Pro models will reportedly be equipped with a different chipset than the standard model.

While the Vivo X500 could be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max might launch with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

If this is true, then the Chinese smartphone maker could be moving away from the precedent of launching two X series models in a year with the same chipset. For reference, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro were launched in China in October 2025 at starting prices of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,700) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

To recap, both smartphones are powered by the same flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The Vivo X300 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard model gets a 6.31-inch OLED screen, with the same features as the Pro model.

However, the new development contradicts an earlier report, which suggested that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to equip the Vivo X500 series with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one should take these with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.