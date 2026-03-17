Instagram has introduced the new AI Voice Effect feature for voice notes in direct messages (DMs). The new feature allows users to add filters to their voice notes. There are nearly eight voice effects that a user can choose from. The feature is also live in India now, and can be accessed in any chat window. The new feature is the latest addition to the social media platform's suite of AI features. Recently, a report suggested that Instagram is also working on an AI-powered face swap functionality, which could be called “Create My Likeness” by the company.

Instagram Voice Effects Are Now Live in India

In a press release, the photo-sharing platform has announced that it has started rolling out a new AI-powered feature, dubbed AI Voice Effects. Users can add filters to their voice notes while sending them to others on the social media platform. Gadgets360 staff members were able to verify that the new AI-backed functionality is currently live in India.

Users can also preview Instagram's new AI Voice Effects before sending the voice note

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Instagram

Accessed through DMs, users can choose from a list of eight AI voice effects, including “Chipmunk”, “Demon”, “Alien”, “Robot”, Underwater”, “Stadium”, “Wobble”, and “Fishbowl”. Users can also switch back to the unadulterated version of the voice note by clicking on the Original button. The company added that users can also check the name of the voice filter that was added by clicking on the voice note. The recipients can also tap on it to mimic the AI Voice Effect before sending it.

To access Instagram's AI Voice Effects, users should first open Instagram > open any DM thread > tap on the voice note record button > click on the AI Voice Effects button under the voice note > record the voice note. Once recorded, a user can click on one of the AI Voice Effects mentioned above to change the tone of the voice recording. Users can also preview the voice note before they send it to others.

As previously mentioned, this adds to the social media platform's efforts to bring more AI-powered features to its app. Recently, a report highlighted that Instagram is planning to bring an AI-powered face swap feature, dubbed “Create my likeness”. The AI-backed tool is said to allow users to write a prompt to generate images and videos using AI, while also reportedly adding the ability to generate content based on someone else's likeness.