Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Reportedly Boosts Foldable Panel Orders to 20 Million, Suggesting Strong Demand for Foldable iPhone

Apple Reportedly Boosts Foldable Panel Orders to 20 Million, Suggesting Strong Demand for Foldable iPhone

The increase suggests that Apple is expecting strong demand for its upcoming foldable device.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2026 19:28 IST
Apple Reportedly Boosts Foldable Panel Orders to 20 Million, Suggesting Strong Demand for Foldable iPhone

Apple is expected to enter the Android-dominated foldable segment later this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung is said to supply panels for Apple’s foldable iPhone
  • Apple foldable may offer iPad-like multitasking features
  • Foldable iPhone may launch with Apple’s 2nm A20 Pro chip
Advertisement

Apple has reportedly increased its order for foldable display panels ahead of the launch of its first foldable iPhone, signalling growing confidence in the device's market prospects. The move suggests that the company is preparing for higher-than-expected demand as it enters the foldable smartphone segment, which is currently dominated by Android brands. The handset is expected to be unveiled later this year at a premium price segment, with Apple's upcoming processor, built on the 2nm process.

Apple Reportedly Expands Foldable iPhone Production Plans

According to a report by Aju News, Apple is now said to be targeting up to 20 million units from Samsung Display for its first-ever foldable iPhone. It is reportedly a considerable jump from earlier estimates of around 13 to 15 million panels. Apple's higher panel order suggests strong confidence in demand for a foldable iPhone.

This increase suggests that Apple is expecting strong demand for its upcoming foldable device, which is widely tipped to debut in the second half of 2026. Samsung Display is expected to begin mass production of these panels in May and will likely act as the primary supplier for the foldable screens.

Apple is tipped to name its upcoming foldable handset the iPhone Ultra instead of the iPhone Fold. It may start in China at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400) for the base 256GB option. In the US, it may start at about $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) for the same storage variant.

Apple's upcoming foldable is expected to offer an iPad-like interface on the inner display. It may support running two apps side by side and include app sidebars on the left for easier navigation. Apple is also said to be working on developer tools to help optimise apps for the larger screen. The phone is expected to include the 2nm A20 Pro chipset and Apple's in-house C2 modem for connectivity.

The rumoured iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra is expected to have a 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, along with a 5.5-inch outer screen. It is expected to include dual rear cameras and dual front cameras. The phone may also use a Touch ID sensor built into the power button.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Foldable, iPhone Ultra, iPhone, Apple, iPhone Fold, Samsung Display
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Smriti Irani Backs Women Entrepreneurs With SPARK Collective Push and British Council Partnership

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Boosts Foldable Panel Orders to 20 Million, Suggesting Strong Demand for Foldable iPhone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Series Arrives in India With 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  2. Realme P4 Lite 5G Roundup: Price in India, Specifications Expected
  3. Oppo K14 5G Debuts With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price in India
  4. Vivo T5x 5G Goes Official in India With 7,200mAh Battery
  5. iQOO 15R Review
  6. Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQOO Z11 Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Its Launch in China
  8. OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Leak Hints at This Flagship Chip Upgrade
  9. Here's How Much the Poco X8 Pro Series Could Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Boosts Foldable Panel Orders to 20 Million, Suggesting Strong Demand for Foldable iPhone
  2. Smriti Irani Backs Women Entrepreneurs With SPARK Collective Push and British Council Partnership
  3. Oppo Watch X3 With Snapdragon W5 Chipset, Over 100 Sports Modes Launched
  4. Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Poco X8 Pro Series Launched in India With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Pad 3 Tipped to Launch With 13.2-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  7. Vivo X500 Series Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Launch; Vivo Pro Max Could Also Debut
  8. Argentina Bans Polymarket Over Unregulated Crypto Betting Concerns: Report
  9. Oura Ring 4 Launched in India With Smart Sensing Technology and HRV Tracking: Price, Specifications
  10. Sony's Upgraded PSSR Upscaler Is Rolling Out to Silent Hill f, Crimson Desert and More Games on PS5 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »