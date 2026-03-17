Apple has reportedly increased its order for foldable display panels ahead of the launch of its first foldable iPhone, signalling growing confidence in the device's market prospects. The move suggests that the company is preparing for higher-than-expected demand as it enters the foldable smartphone segment, which is currently dominated by Android brands. The handset is expected to be unveiled later this year at a premium price segment, with Apple's upcoming processor, built on the 2nm process.

Apple Reportedly Expands Foldable iPhone Production Plans

According to a report by Aju News, Apple is now said to be targeting up to 20 million units from Samsung Display for its first-ever foldable iPhone. It is reportedly a considerable jump from earlier estimates of around 13 to 15 million panels. Apple's higher panel order suggests strong confidence in demand for a foldable iPhone.

This increase suggests that Apple is expecting strong demand for its upcoming foldable device, which is widely tipped to debut in the second half of 2026. Samsung Display is expected to begin mass production of these panels in May and will likely act as the primary supplier for the foldable screens.

Apple is tipped to name its upcoming foldable handset the iPhone Ultra instead of the iPhone Fold. It may start in China at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400) for the base 256GB option. In the US, it may start at about $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) for the same storage variant.

Apple's upcoming foldable is expected to offer an iPad-like interface on the inner display. It may support running two apps side by side and include app sidebars on the left for easier navigation. Apple is also said to be working on developer tools to help optimise apps for the larger screen. The phone is expected to include the 2nm A20 Pro chipset and Apple's in-house C2 modem for connectivity.

The rumoured iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra is expected to have a 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, along with a 5.5-inch outer screen. It is expected to include dual rear cameras and dual front cameras. The phone may also use a Touch ID sensor built into the power button.