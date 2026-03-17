A nationwide ban has been ordered by the Argentine government on the crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket, citing concerns that it operates as an unregulated betting service, as per a report by the Buenos Aires Times. Regulators have claimed that the platform allows users to wager on real-world events without complying with local gambling laws or financial regulations. This move reflects growing scrutiny of prediction markets globally, as access to the platform across the country gets blocked. This decision marks another regulatory setback for Polymarket as authorities tighten oversight on crypto-linked betting platforms.

Regulators Flag Risks as Polymarket Faces Restrictions

Officials have said that Polymarket's action falls outside the regulatory scope of Argentina's financial and gambling framework, raising concerns about consumer protection and oversight. The move comes after a court in Buenos Aires ordered the country's telecom regulator, ENACOM, to limit access to the platform by internet service providers, according to a report by the Buenos Aires Times. Regulators have argued that such activities resemble traditional betting services but lack the safeguards required under local laws. It is a broader effort by regulators to monitor digital platforms that facilitate financial activity without regulatory approval.

Platforms offering wagering services without authorisation pose risks to users and the financial system, as per the authorities. Regulators have emphasised that services operating outside the legal framework could expose participants to fraud and lack proper accountability mechanisms. Polymarket is yet to respond to the ban, but officials have reiterated that compliance with national regulations is essential for platforms operating within Argentina's jurisdiction.

Polymarket is no stranger to regulatory scrutiny. In 2022, the platform was fined by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for running unregistered derivatives markets and was subsequently required to block American users. Similar restrictions are imposed in France, Belgium, Poland, Singapore, and Thailand.

The ban on the company highlights the increasing regulatory pressure on prediction markets that operate at the intersection of finance and gambling. As authorities around the world move to define clearer rules for crypto-based platforms, companies such as Polymarket may face growing challenges in expanding into new markets. This development underlines the importance of how platforms need to align with local regulations as governments strengthen their oversight on digital financial services.

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