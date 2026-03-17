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OnePlus Pad 3 Tipped to Launch With 13.2-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro may be offered in Titanium and Green colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 16:41 IST
OnePlus Pad 3 Tipped to Launch With 13.2-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro could join the Pad 3 (pictured) in the company's lineup

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is tipped to sport a 13.2-inch screen
  • It may launch with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage
  • The tablet may be offered in Titanium and Green colour options
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The OnePlus Pad 3 was launched in the global markets in June 2025, and it could be joined by another model soon. According to a tipster, the company is preparing to expand its tablet lineup with the introduction of the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro. It is expected to succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which debuted in China last year. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro's Battery Capacity Could Exceed 10,000mAh

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is expected to feature a 13.2-inch display, similar in size to its predecessor. The tablet is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is said to pack a battery with a capacity larger than 10,000mAh. The tablet may be offered in Titanium and Green colour options.

Historically, OnePlus tablets have shared their core specifications with offerings from its parent brand, Oppo. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is also tipped to be closely related to the Oppo Pad 5 Pro. The aforementioned tablet has also been rumoured to come with a 13.2-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 13,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Notably, the Oppo Pad 5, which was introduced in India in January, also shares several of its specifications with the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is expected to join the standard model in the brand's latest tablet lineup. The tablet, dubbed OnePlus Pad 3, comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 315ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. OnePlus Pad 3 houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

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Further reading: OnePlus Pad 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Features, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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