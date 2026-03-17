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  • Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Oppo Find N6 features a Hasselblad-backed quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2026 18:04 IST
Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 is claimed to offer industry's first Zero-Feel Crease

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 comes with a 8.12-inch foldable inner screen
  • It ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • The Find N6 uses a titanium alloy dome hinge
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Oppo Find N6 has been launched in China and select global markets. The book-style foldable is claimed to be the first in the industry to offer a crease-free display, dubbed "Zero Feel" crease. It sports an 8.12-inch inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen. The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. When folded, it is said to measure 8.93mm in thickness. The smartphone comes with support for Oppo's AI Pen. 

Oppo Find N6 Price, Colour Options

The price of the Oppo Find N6 starts in China at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200) for the 12GB + 256GB base variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are marked at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,47,600) and CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000), respectively. The 1TB version comes with support for satellite connectivity.

The handset is offered in Deep Black, Golden Orange, and Original Titanium (translated from Chinese) finishes. It will be available for purchase via the Oppo China e-store starting March 20.

Oppo Find N6 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find N6 has an 8.12-inch foldable OLED main display with a 2480 × 2248 resolution and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 2616 × 1140 resolution. Both displays support a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits, along with 10-bit colour, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

A 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the Oppo Find N6 and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The Oppo Find N6 features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and autofocus. It is paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. The setup also includes a dedicated Danxia colour reproduction lens. The camera system supports up to 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone carries a 20-megapixel front camera on both the inner display and the cover screen.

The Oppo Find N6 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual super linear speakers, and an infrared remote control. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with support for the Oppo AI Pen as well.

The phone uses a titanium alloy dome hinge and is claimed to offer a creaseless foldable display. The Oppo Find N6 measures 159.87 x 145.58 x 4.21mm when unfolded and 159.87 x 74.12 x 8.93mm when folded. It weighs approximately 225g.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Price, Oppo Find N6 Launch, Oppo Find N6 Features, Oppo Find N6 Specifications, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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