Technology News

Oyo Said to Expect Revenue to Increase by 19 Percent to Over Rs. 5,700 Crore in FY23

Oyo's sustained growth in India, Indonesia, the US and the UK and optimisation and synergies in its European business led to better financials.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 March 2023 15:57 IST
Oyo Said to Expect Revenue to Increase by 19 Percent to Over Rs. 5,700 Crore in FY23

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Ritesh Agarwal outlined that the key focus areas of Oyo in the calendar year 2023

Highlights
  • Oyo has sustained growth in India, Indonesia, the US and the UK
  • It ahs also seen relevant optimisation as well as synergies in Europe
  • In January, Oyo was asked by Sebi to refile the draft IPO

Hospitality and travel-tech firm Oyo estimates its revenue in FY23 to be more than Rs. 5,700 crore, up 19 percent from Rs. 4,780 crore it had recorded in FY22, according to its Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal. At a town hall on Monday, Agarwal told employees of the firm that Oyo is aspiring to reach adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs. 800 crore in the next financial year.

Sustained growth in India, Indonesia, the US and the UK and relevant optimisation as well as synergies in its European vacation homes business have led to better financials of the company, he said in a presentation at the gathering with employees.

In the presentation, Agarwal said Oyo's revenue for FY2023 is expected to be over Rs. 5,700 crore, up around 19 percent from the Rs. 4,780 crore achieved in FY2022.

Agarwal outlined that the key focus areas of Oyo in the calendar year 2023 will be on Profit After Tax (PAT) along with consistent momentum in EBITDA; achieve cash flow positive in FY24; cost efficiency and improving contribution margins and making storefront additions, among others.

EBITDA refers to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.

He said the company is expected to close FY23 with more than 1.72 lakh storefronts, as compared to 1.69 lakh in FY22, a growth of nearly 2 percent.

When contacted, an Oyo spokesperson declined to comment.

Agarwal told the employees that Oyo has a current cash balance of Rs. 2,700 crore and the company hoped it would end up consuming very little of it for existing operations.

With an improvement in cash flow, Oyo's reliance on external funds has also gradually decreased overtime, he added.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of Rs. 63 crore in the first half of FY2023 in its filing with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in an update to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

In January, Oyo was asked by Sebi to refile the draft IPO (Initial Public Offering) papers with certain updates. In September 2021, Oyo had filed preliminary documents with Sebi for a Rs. 8,430 crore-IPO.

The IPO was delayed due to the then volatile market conditions making the company prepare to settle for a lower valuation at around $7-8 billion (roughly Rs. 57,700 crore to Rs. 65,900 crore) instead of the $11 billion (roughly Rs. 90,600 crore) it was targeting initially.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OYO, Oyo app, Oyo ceo, Ritesh Agarwal
TikTok US Ban: Lawmakers to Move Forward With TikTok Bill, House Speaker Says

Related Stories

Oyo Said to Expect Revenue to Increase by 19 Percent to Over Rs. 5,700 Crore in FY23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What’s New?
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  6. WhatsApp KBC Scam: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  7. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  10. Vivo X Fold 2 Just Beat AnTuTu's Highest-Ever Benchmark Score: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Neuralink Said to Approach US Neurosurgery Centre as Potential Human Clinical Trials Partner
  2. DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Spotted On AnTuTu, Sets Benchmark Score Record With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT Popularity to Spread Malware via Facebook Accounts, CloudSEK Says
  5. Sun Mobility Partners With Zomato to Power 50,000 Electric 2-Wheelers Over Next Two Years
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Receive Rs. 5,000 Discount From April 1 in India: All Details
  7. PETA Condemns Death of Horse on Set of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  8. OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report
  9. Baidu Unveils New Capabilities for AI-Powered Ernie Chatbot in Closed-Door Meeting
  10. Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.