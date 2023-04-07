Technology News

Samsung Vows to Cut Chip Production Amid Global Downturn in Demand; Shares Surge 4.5 Percent

The unusual output cut by the world's biggest memory chipmaker came after it flagged a worse-than-expected 96 percent plunge in first-quarter profit.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 April 2023 10:31 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings, including divisional breakdowns, later this month

Highlights
  • Investors brushed off the profit miss
  • Smartphone makers had stocked up on chips during the pandemic
  • Samsung said memory demand had dropped sharply

Samsung Electronics said on Friday it would make a "meaningful" cut to chip production, following the lead of smaller rivals, as it grapples with a sharp global downturn in semiconductor demand that has sent prices plummeting.

The unusual output cut by the world's biggest memory chipmaker - with no previous announcement recalled by Samsung officials and analysts - came after it flagged a worse-than-expected 96 percent plunge in first-quarter profit.

Investors brushed off the profit miss, betting the move by the industry leader would support chip prices that had fallen by about 70 percent over the last nine months.

Samsung jumped 4.5 percent in early trading in the biggest one-day rise since September, while rival SK Hynix Inc's shares surged 5.6 percent.

Smartphone and personal computer makers had stocked up on chips during the pandemic when demand for consumer devices surged, but they are now running down inventories as shoppers cut back on purchases amid rising inflation.

Samsung said memory demand had dropped sharply because of a weak global economy and customers slowing purchases as they focused on using up their stocks.

"We are lowering the production of memory chips by a meaningful level, especially that of products with supply secured," it added, in a reference to those with sufficient inventories.

Samsung did not disclose the size of the planned production cut, but it sent a strong signal for a company that had previously said it would make small adjustments like pauses for refurbishing production lines but not a full-blown cut.

"The fact that the No. 1 market share firm is joining production cuts lifted shares... SK Hynix and Micron have declared production cuts, but only Samsung had not, so the market was watching for it," said John Park, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

"Today's production cut signal casts a positive outlook for a memory chip rebound in the second half of the year."

Although cutting short-term production, Samsung said it was still making long-term investments in infrastructure and research to secure needed clean rooms for chip production and expand its technological lead.

It did not say how its 2023 investment plans would be affected, having previously flagged capital spending similar to the KRW 53.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,29,500 crore) investment in 2022.

SK Hynix said in October it would more than halve its capital spending in 2023 versus 2022, while Micron cut fiscal 2023 investment plans by more than 30 percent in September.

Record chip loss

Samsung estimated its operating profit fell to KRW 600 billion (roughly Rs. 3,700 crore) in January-March, from KRW 14.12 trillion (roughly Rs. 87,600 crore) a year earlier, in a short preliminary earnings statement. It was the lowest profit for any quarter in 14 years.

The first-quarter profit fell short of a KRW 873 billion (roughly Rs. 5,400 crore) Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate. Multiple estimates were revised down earlier this week.

Its chip division is likely to report a record loss of KRW 2.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 13,000 crore), according to an average of analyst forecasts, and post another KRW 2 trillion (roughly Rs. 12,400 crore) loss in the current quarter, a major divergence for what had been Samsung's most important cash cow, generating about half of its profits in better years.

Analysts said Samsung's production cut might improve its performance slightly in the current quarter and could also cement or hasten the rebound of memory chip prices.

"Samsung talking about production cuts is evidence of how bad the current slump really is," said Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities.

The company is due to release detailed earnings, including divisional breakdowns, later this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Wikipedia Owner Fined for Failing to Delete Alleged Extremist Content

