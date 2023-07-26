Technology News

US FTC Readies Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon That Could Break Up E-Commerce Giant: Report

The wide-ranging lawsuit is expected as soon as August and will likely challenge a host of Amazon's business practices.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2023 13:08 IST
US FTC Readies Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon That Could Break Up E-Commerce Giant: Report

Photo Credit: Facebook/Amazon

US FTC has interviewed dozens of witnesses both inside and outside Amazon

Highlights
  • FTC is expected to claim that Amazon steers sellers to its own logistics
  • Last month, the FTC accused Amazon of enrolling consumers to Prime
  • FTC Chair Lina Khan have homed in on several Amazon's business practices

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is finalizing its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in a move that could ultimately break up parts of the company, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The wide-ranging lawsuit is expected as soon as August and will likely challenge a host of Amazon's business practices, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The complaint could focus on challenges to Amazon Prime, Amazon rules that the FTC says block lower prices on competing websites, and policies it believes force merchants to use Amazon's logistics and advertising services, the report said.

The commission has interviewed dozens of witnesses both inside and outside Amazon, including CEO Andy Jassy and former CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, the report said, adding that it is likely to file its case in federal court rather than its in-house tribunal.

Politico did not mention the exact details of the final lawsuit but said personnel throughout the agency, including FTC Chair Lina Khan, have homed in on several of Amazon's business practices.

The e-commerce giant's digital advertising business and Amazon Prime will likely be targeted, the report said, adding that the FTC is also expected to claim that Amazon steers sellers to its own logistics services by rewarding them with better placement on the site, and punishing them when they don't.

The FTC and Amazon declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Shares of the e-commerce giant were down nearly 2 percent in after-market trading.

Last month, the FTC accused Amazon of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US FTC, Amazon, Amazon Prime
Snapchat's Daily Active Users Rise 14 Percent YoY to 397 Million in Q2 2023, Snap Gives Weak Outlook for Q3
KuCoin CEO Defends Company's Financial Position After Crypto Firm Reportedly Lays Off 30 Percent of Workforce

Related Stories

US FTC Readies Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon That Could Break Up E-Commerce Giant: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  2. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  3. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  4. Noise Unveils Its First Smart Wearable, Luna Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
  7. ChatGPT Android App Now Available in India: How to Download
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  10. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Regulators Rebuff Meta's Offer to Curb Use of Competitors' Ad Data for Facebook Marketplace
  2. KuCoin CEO Defends Company's Financial Position After Crypto Firm Reportedly Lays Off 30 Percent of Workforce
  3. AI to Pay Off Big for Google and Microsoft, but Requires Deep Investment Before Profits Show
  4. Threads Rolls Out Chronological 'Following' Feed on iOS and Android, Web Interface in Development
  5. US FTC Readies Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon That Could Break Up E-Commerce Giant: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Promo Images Leaked, Seen With Different Band Colours
  7. Snapchat's Daily Active Users Rise 14 Percent YoY to 397 Million in Q2 2023, Snap Gives Weak Outlook for Q3
  8. iPhone 15 Series Will Switch to Glass-Plastic Hybrid Lens and Improved Aperture, Tipster Claims
  9. Alphabet Rides Cloud Demand, Ad Sales to Record $74.6 Billion Quarterly Revenue, CFO to Take New Role
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.