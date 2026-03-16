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  • iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

iQOO Z11x 5G is now available for purchase in India via Amazon and the iQOO online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 14:10 IST
iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

iQOO Z11x 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11x 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • iQOO Z11x 5G is offered in two colour options
  • The new smartphone carries two rear cameras
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iQOO Z11x 5G was launched in India on March 12 as the latest addition to the Vivo sub-brand's Z lineup. On Monday, the Chinese tech firm announced that the smartphone is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. Customers can get the new handset at a discounted price with the credit cards of select banks. The iQOO Z series phone is on sale in the country in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The phone is backed by a 7,200mAh battery. It also features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

Pricing for the iQOO Z11x 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

Customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on the base model of the new iQOO Z11x 5G, while the higher-end configurations can be purchased with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 with select credit cards of Axis Bank and SBI. Additionally, the company is also providing up to six months of interest-free EMI options.

The new phone is now on sale in India via Amazon, the iQOO online store, and the Vivo exclusive offline stores. The iQOO Z11x 5G is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colourways.

iqoo Z11x 5g review ndtv design 3

iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications, Features

Coming to its specifications, the iQOO Z11x 5G is a dual SIM handset. It ships with Vivo's latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It sports a 6.76-inch (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 382 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

A 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, powers the new iQOO Z11x 5G. It is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The Vivo sub-brand claims that it also ships with IP68 and IP69+ dust and water resistance ratings.

In the camera department, the iQOO Z11x 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel (f/2.45) main shooter, coupled with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The iQOO Z11x 5G is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It measures 166.6×78.4×8.4mm, while weighing about 219g.

iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Sale in India, iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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