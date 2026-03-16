Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to go official later this month, according to recent reports. While we wait for the formal announcement, hands-on videos showing the design of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have leaked online. Both upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones seem to use Samsung's familiar vertically placed rear camera unit with three lenses. On the right side frame, both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have Samsung's ‘Key Island' design with the power and volume buttons. They are expected to come with Exynos chipsets and full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Design Leaked Again

Alleged unboxing videos of the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 (via @VerdeSelvans) surfaced on TikTok, revealing their design elements. The hands-on video shows the Galaxy A37 in a green colour option with a flat display and noticeable bezels. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. It has the Key Island design with power and volume rockers placed on the right edge in a slightly raised position.

On the back, the Galaxy A37 appears to have a triple camera unit, arranged in the top-left corner. The camera setup is vertically arranged, while the LED flash is positioned outside the camera module. Samsung's logo is placed towards the bottom of the backplate.

The hands-on video shows the Samsung Galaxy A57 in a purple shade with a similar design to the Galaxy A37. It also has a flat display with a centrally placed hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The bezels appear to be thinner than those of the Galaxy A37. The same Key Island 2.0 design is included on the right-hand side of this phone.

Furthermore, the rear design appears to match the Galaxy A37 with three cameras. The LED flash sits outside the camera island.

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to be announced later this month. They are rumoured to feature triple rear camera units, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. They could get 12-megapixel selfie shooters and may have an IP68-rated build. The Galaxy A57 could feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz resolution, while the Galaxy A37 is said to boast a 6.7-inch panel with the same resolution and refresh rate.

Samsung Exynos 1680 chipset could power the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy A37 is said to run on the Exynos 1480 chipset.