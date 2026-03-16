Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design Surfaces via Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have three cameras in the top-left corner.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 12:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design Surfaces via Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A57 will come with upgrades over the Galaxy A56 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 could come with triple camera unit
  • The hands-on video shows the Samsung Galaxy A57 in a purple shade
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to be announced soon
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to go official later this month, according to recent reports. While we wait for the formal announcement, hands-on videos showing the design of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have leaked online. Both upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones seem to use Samsung's familiar vertically placed rear camera unit with three lenses. On the right side frame, both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have Samsung's ‘Key Island' design with the power and volume buttons. They are expected to come with Exynos chipsets and full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz resolution. 

Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Design Leaked Again

Alleged unboxing videos of the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 (via @VerdeSelvans) surfaced on TikTok, revealing their design elements. The hands-on video shows the Galaxy A37 in a green colour option with a flat display and noticeable bezels. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. It has the Key Island design with power and volume rockers placed on the right edge in a slightly raised position. 

On the back, the Galaxy A37 appears to have a triple camera unit, arranged in the top-left corner. The camera setup is vertically arranged, while the LED flash is positioned outside the camera module. Samsung's logo is placed towards the bottom of the backplate.

The hands-on video shows the Samsung Galaxy A57 in a purple shade with a similar design to the Galaxy A37. It also has a flat display with a centrally placed hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The bezels appear to be thinner than those of the Galaxy A37. The same Key Island 2.0 design is included on the right-hand side of this phone.

Furthermore, the rear design appears to match the Galaxy A37 with three cameras. The LED flash sits outside the camera island.

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to be announced later this month. They are rumoured to feature triple rear camera units, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. They could get 12-megapixel selfie shooters and may have an IP68-rated build. The Galaxy A57 could feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz resolution, while the Galaxy A37 is said to boast a 6.7-inch panel with the same resolution and refresh rate.

Samsung Exynos 1680 chipset could power the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy A37 is said to run on the Exynos 1480 chipset.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Battery Capacity

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design Surfaces via Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 May Launch With Same Specifications as OnePlus Turbo 6
  2. Here's When the Realme P4 Lite 5G Will Be Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spied in Leaked Hands-on Videos
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature for Conversations With Non-WhatsApp Users
  5. Huawei Teases an Imminent Return to India With the Launch of This Tablet
  6. Why Apple's MacBook Neo Is Unlikely to Get a Touchscreen Anytime Soon
  7. Realme 16T 5G Bags BIS Certification, India Launch May Be Around the Corner
  8. Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Tipped With 7.6-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant is Coming to Current-Generation Xbox Consoles in 2026: Report
  2. Bitcoin Holds Above $74,000 as Institutional Demand and Whale Activity Support Crypto Market
  3. Bethesda Says It Will Share More on Starfield This Week, Suggesting PS5 Version Is Imminent
  4. Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Tipped to Feature 7.6-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out Guest Chats for Temporary Conversations With Non-WhatsApp Users in Beta: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design Surfaces via Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Battery Capacity
  8. Meta Is Reportedly Working on an AI Detector Tool for Meta AI
  9. Apple's MacBook Neo Unlikely to Get Touchscreen Upgrade Like Upcoming MacBook Pro Models: Mark Gurman
  10. Realme 16T 5G India Launch Seems Imminent as Smartphone Surfaces on BIS Certification Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »