Apple launched the iPhone 17e in India and other global markets earlier this month as its new entry-level iPhone model. The smartphone boasts a similar design and specifications to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, which was unveiled last year. While it has only been a couple of weeks since the debut of the new low-cost iPhone model, rumours regarding its purported successors have started surfacing online. Next year's iPhone 18e will reportedly feature Apple's Dynamic Island feature, instead of the notch seen on the new iPhone 17e. Now, leaks suggest that the iPhone 19e, which is expected to be launched in 2028, could get a major upgrade in the display department.

iPhone 19e Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing industry sources, ZDNet Korea reports that the Cupertino-tech giant is considering equipping the rumoured iPhone 19e with an LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) TFT OLED display. The phone, which is expected to be launched by the iPhone-maker in 2028, could be a major upgrade from the LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) Super Retina XDR (OLED) panel found on the iPhone 17e. The former is known for offering better power efficiency, while also supporting a wider variable refresh rate range.

Similarly, Apple is reportedly testing the efficacy of the LTPO+ technology. The tech giant is reportedly planning to bring the same to a future iPhone Air model, which might also arrive in 2028, and the company's rumoured foldable phone in the second half of this year.

Moreover, the purported iPhone Air model could also ship with the “Color Filter on Encap (CoE)” technology, which is designed to eliminate polarisers, reducing screen reflection in outdoor lighting. This is said to also enable the company to develop thinner devices. However, the Cupertino company has yet to confirm the reported developments. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the iPhone 18e will be equipped with the Dynamic Island feature. The phone could be powered by Apple's A20 chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. This would mark another shift for the company's entry-level iPhone series, which ships with a display notch.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 17e was launched in India on March 2 at a starting price of Rs. 64,900 for the base model, featuring 256GB of internal storage. The handset is offered in Black, Soft Pink, and White colourways. To recap, it sports a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display, offering a 60Hz refresh rate, True Tone, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. Apple's A19 chip, featuring a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, powers the iPhone 17e.