Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is now live for all users. Prime subscribers had one-day early access to the sale, which is now open to non-Prime members as well. The Great Freedom Festival Sale brings a host of discounts across different product categories — mobile phones and accessories, home appliances, Amazon products, and more. SBI credit card holders can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on top of the deals and offers on various products during the sale.

We've already covered some of the sale's best deals and discounts now live. Here, we'll look at some of the best laptop deals in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best deals on laptops

HP 15s

The HP 15s is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and features 15.6-inch FHD display with an HP True Vision 720p HD camera on its top centre. The HP 15s features Intel Iris Xe graphics, dual speakers, and a thin and light design. The HP 15s is available for Rs. 52,499, down from its retail price of Rs. 66,599.

Buy now: Rs. 52,499 (MRP Rs. 66,599)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is a thin and light laptop with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Lenovo laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It comes with Windows 11 Home preloaded and includes a three-month Xbox Game Pass Utimate subscription. The laptop features Intel Iris Xe graphics and is 1.69cm thin and weighs 1.3kg. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro can be picked up during the Great Freedom Festival Sale for Rs. 68,990.

Buy now: Rs. 68,990 (MRP Rs. 1,06,290)

Asus Vivobook 16X (2022)

The Asus Vivobook 16X is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop also comes in an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H variant with 16GB of RAM. The Asus laptop features a 16-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) display with 300nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home preloaded and features a thin and light construction, with its thickness coming in at 1.84cm and weight 1.88 kg. The Asus Vivobook 16X is available for Rs. 46,990 during the sale, with the Ryzen 7 variant coming in at Rs. 57,990.

Buy now: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 68,990) and Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 82,990)

MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern 14 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and packs 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and features Intel Iris Xe graphics. The MSI laptop sports a thin and light construction and weighs just 1.4kg. The MSI modern 14 is available for Rs. 45,990 during the Great Freedom Festival sale.

Buy now: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 67,990)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen display with a 1080p HD camera on its top centre. The Samsung laptop features Intel Iris Xe graphics and sports an aluminium body, which measures 11.2mm and weighs 0.87 kg. The Galaxy Book2 Pro can be picked up for Rs. 99,490 during the sale.

Buy now: Rs. 99,490 (MRP Rs. 1,39,990)

