The Income Tax Return (ITR) season in India officially starts in April. While taxpayers have until July 31 to complete filing out the previous financial year's earnings, it is always better to fill out the details as soon as possible. However, the tax season also comes with its fair share of complexities, leaving salaried employees racing to gather their investment proofs, while freelancers hunt for their invoices. Investors also struggle to reflect on the tax implications of the trades they made months ago.

Until very recently, preparing for the financial year-end meant surfing the dense government portals, consulting with financial advisers, and spending hours compiling all the documents. But as artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, such as ChatGPT, have become more capable, individuals can now hand over some of these tasks to them. This is especially beneficial for those who have multiple streams of income across salary, investments, digital assets, and more.

Note: Despite the ease of access, it is strongly advised that individuals should exercise caution while using AI tools for taxation purposes. While chatbots can handle basic queries and document summarisation fairly well, they are prone to errors and hallucinations. As such, any output generated by an AI system should be carefully reviewed and cross-checked before acting on it. Additionally, ChatGPT should never be used as a substitute for certified tax professionals. The Income Tax Department's website or a qualified chartered accountant should always be consulted before filing your ITR.

That said, here are seven ways ChatGPT can help you prepare for your upcoming tax filing.

Selecting the Right Tax Regime

One of the biggest confusions for taxpayers, specifically new taxpayers, is the choice between the old regime and the new regime. The Government introduced the new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020, and offers higher tax rebates but no deductions. On the other hand, the old tax regime comes with significantly high deductions, but has lower tax brackets. Understanding these differences and finding out which one suits you the best can be tricky.

This is where ChatGPT comes in. OpenAI's flagship product can help you break down these regimes in simple language. A user can simply ask the tool to explain how these deductions work under the old regime, which income slabs apply under the new regime, or how the two systems compare across different salary levels. For individuals unfamiliar with tax vocabulary, this simplified the complex subject matter.

Creating a Personalised Tax Checklist

Many taxpayers lose money simply because they forget to claim deductions they are eligible for. Common deductions (such as provident fund contributions, life insurance premiums, home loan interest, or health insurance) are often scattered across different documents.

ChatGPT can also help generate a personalised checklist after you add your basic details, such as employment type, approximate income, and investments made during the year. This helps create a structured to-do list before filing your returns.

Summarising Complex Tax Rules

Indian tax law is extensive and frequently amended. Circulars from the Income Tax Department or changes introduced in the Union Budget can sometimes be difficult to interpret. AI tools like ChatGPT are particularly useful for summarising lengthy rules. For instance, taxpayers can paste an official circular and ask the system to explain the implications in simple language. While such summaries should never replace professional advice, they can significantly reduce the time spent decoding regulatory language.

Preparing Documentation for Multiple Income Sources

India's workforce is increasingly diversified. A growing number of professionals earn from freelancing, consulting, stock trading, or digital asset investments alongside their regular jobs. For such individuals, tracking income sources becomes complicated.

ChatGPT can assist by helping users structure spreadsheets or create templates for documenting income streams, invoices, and expenses. This becomes especially valuable for freelancers who must report income under ‘profits and gains from business or profession'.

Reviewing Capital Gains and Trading Activity

Investors often leave tax calculations to the last minute. ChatGPT can help explain how capital gains taxation works in India. It can help taxpayers distinguish between short and long-term gains, decode holding periods, and understand how losses can be set off against gains. For traders dealing with multiple transactions, the tool can help organise raw trade data into structured summaries that are easier to review before consulting a tax professional.

Drafting Communication With Tax Advisers

Many individuals hesitate to consult tax experts just because they are unsure of how to frame their questions correctly. ChatGPT can assist you in drafting clear questions that you can ask your chartered accountants or tax consultants. For instance, a user could ask the tool to prepare an email outlining their salary income, investment details, and deductions claimed so far, helping professionals understand the case faster and reduce unnecessary back-and-forth.

Planning for The Next Financial Year

Perhaps the most valuable use of AI during tax season is planning. Instead of treating taxes as a once-a-year exercise, individuals can use the technology to map out an investment plan for the coming financial year. You can ask ChatGPT to outline how monthly contributions to instruments like provident funds, tax-saving mutual funds, or insurance policies might help optimise deductions under Section 80C. This transforms tax preparation from a last-minute scramble into a year-long financial strategy.

At the end, AI tools such as ChatGPT should always be viewed as an assistant, instead of an employee. This means any information or document generated by it should always be reviewed by you before implementing it in practice. But when used correctly, the chatbot can save you valuable hours and time spent scratching your head in frustration.