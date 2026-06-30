There are many laser printers available for purchase in India. However, not all are meant for office use, and only select models meet the needs of users. Laser printers ship in both colour and monochrome variants. However, for most documents, a monochrome printer, which only offers black and white prints, can meet the day-to-day requirements of most offices in the country. Monochrome printers also use only black ink, which is relatively more affordable than the multi-colour ink cartridges. This ensures that the daily costs of operating a laser printer are kept in check. Brands like HP, Canon, and Brother offer monochrome laser printers in India.

If you are also in the market, looking to purchase a new monochrome laser printer from one of the reputable brands, like HP, Canon, or Brother, in India for office use, we have prepared a list of the best monochrome laser printers.

HP Laser 1008w Printer

The HP Laser 1008w printer is one of the most compact monochrome printers from the brand. It is claimed to deliver a max printing speed of up to 21 ppm, which might meet the needs of most offices in the country. Moreover, the input tray can take up to 150 A4-size pages at once, while the output tray can handle up to 100 pages at a time. The tech firm offers a one-year warranty to customers for the HP Laser 1008w printer. The printer also has a claimed duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages.

HP Laser 1008w Printer Price in India

The HP Laser 1008w printer is currently on sale in India via Amazon at Rs. 12,999.

HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer

Meanwhile, the HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser printer is capable of taking wireless print commands over Wi-Fi. The printer delivers up to 30 ppm of printing speed. On top of this, it has a built-in memory of 256MB. The monochrome HP printer can be controlled with the help of the HP Smart app. It also supports page quality from 60 gsm to 220 gsm. The company claims that the HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser printer can print up to 30,000 pages in one month.

HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser printer is available for purchase in India via Amazon at Rs. 14,999.

Canon LBP6030B Mono Printer

The Canon LBP6030B Mono Printer also supports wireless printing commands. The company claims that the monochrome printer can print between 750 and 1,500 pages in one month. It also delivers a page yield of up to 2,400 prints. The Canon LBP6030B Mono Printer is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux-based devices. It also delivers a claimed printing speed of up to 18 ppm, with a maximum page capacity of 150 sheets.

Canon LBP6030B Mono Printer Price in India

The Canon LBP6030B Mono printer is available in India via Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 12,498.

Brother HL-L2440DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2440DW Auto Duplex Laser printer is one of the latest additions to the company's laser printer family. The monochrome printer from Brother delivers a claimed printing speed of up to 30 ppm. It sports an LCD screen to display various information. The monochrome printer also gets a 250-sheet tray, along with a 3,000-page inbox toner. The Brother HL-L2440DW Auto Duplex Laser printer also features 64MB of built-in memory.

Brother HL-L2440DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

The Brother HL-L2440DW Auto Duplex Laser printer is on sale in India via Amazon at Rs. 13,779.

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer

Lastly, the Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser printer is similar to the tech firm's HL-L2440DW model. The monochrome printer delivers up to 30 ppm of maximum printing speed. On top of this, it features 8MB of internal memory. The Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser printer also features an input tray with a maximum capacity of 250 pages. Moreover, it has a 2,600-page yield inbox toner.

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

The Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer is available for purchase in India via Amazon at Rs. 12,199.