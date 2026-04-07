Best Laser Printers With Automatic Duplex Printing in India

Automatic duplex printing is now a must-have feature for anyone who prints frequently, whether at home or in an office. It allows the printer to handle double-sided pages on its own, saving time and reducing paper usage. This makes it especially useful for printing longer documents, reports, or study material where convenience and efficiency matter. Laser printers with duplex support also offer quick print speeds, clear text output, and dependable performance for everyday use. Many newer models add features like wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and all-in-one functions for added flexibility.

In India, there are plenty of options available across different price ranges, making it easier to find a printer that fits your needs and budget.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a monochrome laser printer, offering print, scan, and copy functions. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing, enabling seamless double-sided prints without manual effort. This improves efficiency and reduces paper usage. The printer handles a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended volume of 300 to 2,300 pages.

It supports Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB connectivity, along with mobile printing via the HP app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. The device includes a 250-sheet input tray, up to 100-sheet output capacity, and supports multiple media types. It offers print resolution up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and a CIS scanner with up to 600 dpi resolution. The printer uses a single black toner and imaging drum setup and comes with 256MB memory and a basic button-based control panel.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw printer is currently marked on Amazon at Rs. 21,499.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw Printer

The HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer that supports printing, scanning, and copying. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic duplex printing, allowing hassle-free double-sided output to save time and paper. The built-in automatic document feeder makes handling multi-page documents easier. It supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage of 300 to 2,300 pages.

The printer supports multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB, along with mobile printing via the HP app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. It comes with a 250-sheet input tray and up to 100-sheet output capacity, and supports a range of media types. Print resolution goes up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi, while the CIS scanner offers up to 600 dpi resolution. It uses a single black toner and imaging drum, features 256MB of memory, and includes a simple control panel with physical buttons.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw Printer Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323sdnw printer price in India is currently set at Rs. 24,499 and is available for purchase through Amazon.

Canon imageCLASS MF284dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF284dw is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer that handles printing, scanning, and copying. It reaches print speeds of up to 33 pages per minute and includes automatic duplex printing for convenient double-sided output, helping save both time and paper. The device supports print quality up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and delivers a first print in around 5 seconds. A 35-sheet automatic document feeder makes it easier to process multi-page documents.

A 250-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output tray handle everyday workloads, with support for various media sizes. The printer uses a CIS scanner with up to 600 dpi optical resolution and offers faster scan speeds through the feeder. It supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity, along with mobile printing options. The device includes 256MB of memory, a 6.9cm LCD panel, and supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages.

Canon imageCLASS MF284dw Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF284dw presently costs Rs. 28,990 in India on Amazon.

Brother HL-L2460DW

The Brother HL-L2460DW is a monochrome laser printer focused on reliable everyday printing. It delivers speeds of up to 34 pages per minute for A4 documents and includes built-in duplex printing, which automatically handles double-sided output without requiring users to flip pages. This makes routine printing more efficient and reduces paper consumption. The printer supports a resolution of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and works with a wide range of paper sizes and types, including labels, envelopes, and legal sheets.

It comes equipped with a 250-sheet input tray, a single-sheet manual feed slot, and an output tray that can hold up to 150 sheets. Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, along with Wi-Fi Direct support for direct connections. A 1-line LCD screen and 128MB memory handle basic operations, while the printer runs on standard AC power and maintains low-energy use in sleep mode.

Brother HL-L2460DW Price in India

The Brother HL-L2460DW is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 16,749.

Brother DCP-L2520D

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer designed for home and small office use, offering print, scan, and copy functions. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and comes with automatic duplex printing, enabling it to print on both sides of a page without manual effort. This helps save paper and improves workflow efficiency. The printer supports a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, with enhanced output quality up to 2400 x 600 dpi.

It includes a 250-sheet input tray and an output capacity of up to 100 sheets, with support for duplex printing and copying on A4 paper. The copier can produce up to 99 copies and allows scaling between 25 percent and 400 percent. The scanner offers up to 600 x 2400 dpi optical resolution and up to 19200 x 19200 dpi interpolated resolution. Connectivity is available via USB, and the device features a 2-line display, 32MB memory, and operates at around 50dB noise levels.

Brother DCP-L2520D Price in India

In India, the Brother DCP-L2520D is available for purchase in India at Rs. 17,399 via Amazon.