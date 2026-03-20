Top 7 Laser Printers for Students to Buy in India Right Now

Many school and college classes regularly require submission of assignments and research papers, some online and some printed out. Therefore, having a printer at home can help students to meet deadlines without standing in queues at a local store and could inevitably help to save a lot of time that would have been used to travel to school and college libraries or shops that offer photocopying and printing services. Companies offer a range of laser printers across different price ranges. Many come in compact builds and are designed to support print, scan, and copy functions. Some of them offer automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity.

Here we have listed out the best laser printers available in India in 2026 for students. Our picks include the latest and most popular models from known brands like HP, Canon, and Brother. You can compare their specifications, features, measurements and prices before making the payment.

HP 323sdnw

The HP 323sdnw auto duplex laser printer is an excellent choice for students in India. This all-in-one monochrome laser printer can manage printing, scanning, and copying functions, matching the daily needs of college and school-going students. It offers automatic duplex printing and has an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) to help with assignments and project work. This model has a printing speed of up to 30 pages per minute.

You will get 256MB of memory in HP 323sdnw. It has Wi-Fi and high-speed USB (compatible with USB 2.0) connectivity options that allow students to print from their mobile phones and laptops. It uses HP's 181A Black Original Laser Toner cartridge. This printer has a 250-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output capacity. You will get support for multiple media sizes, including A4, A5 and envelopes in this model. This printer weighs 13.79kg.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is priced at Rs. 24,499. You can buy this model in a Black colourway from the Amazon India website.

HP 303d

The HP 303d laser printer is a compact monochrome laser printer suitable for students. It offers automatic duplex printing, which allows users to save paper and cost. This model also offers print speed of up to 30 pages per minute and has 256MB of memory. It has USB 2.0 connectivity, allowing students to print directly from laptops and desktops.

The company says HP 303d can print up to 30,000 pages in a month. It uses an 181A Black Original Laser Toner cartridge. It features a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray for handling printing needs. The printer weighs 10.2kg.

HP 303d Price in India

You can buy the HP 303d for Rs. 13,999 through Amazon. It is available in Black shade.

Brother HL-L2440DW

The Brother HL-L2440DW is another reliable option for students. This monochrome laser printer, designed for everyday printing, offers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. You can save pages while printing assignments and notes with its automatic duplex printing. It supports multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB 2.0. Mobile printing can be done from both Android and iOS smartphones.

The Brother HL-L2440DW has 64MB of memory, and it offers a resolution of up to 1200x1200 dpi. It features a 250-sheet paper tray and supports different paper sizes. It features a TN-2570XL toner cartridge that is said to be capable of printing up to 3000 pages.

Brother HL-L2440DW Price in India

The Brother HL-L2440DW is available in a Grey colour option on Amazon for a price tag of Rs. 13,399.

HP 323dnw

The HP 323dnw is another laser printer suitable for everyday academic tasks and both low and high-volume workloads. This monochrome laser printer can handle printing, scanning, and copying tasks. This automatic duplex printer offers both Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity, letting users print from their laptops, desktops, and mobile phones.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can avail a speed of up to 30 pages per minute on the HP 323dnw. It features 256MB of memory. It has an 181A Black Original Laser Toner cartridge. It boasts a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray and supports different media sizes like A4, A5, and envelopes. The printer weighs 12.83Kg.

HP 323dnw Price in India

The HP 323dnw is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is available on Amazon in a Black shade.

Brother HL-L2460DW

Students can also check out the Brother HL-L2460DW for everyday printing needs. This laser printer comes with a print speed of up to 34 pages per minute and has automatic duplex printing. It provides Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB 2.0 connectivity options and carries 128MB of memory. This printer offers a print resolution of up to 1200x1200 dpi.

The Brother HL-L2460DW boast a 250-sheet paper tray. It supports different media types and sizes of media up to 163GSM. It includes a 3000-page inbox TN-2570XL toner cartridge. This is a print-only machine without scanning or copying functions.

Brother HL-L2460DW Price in India

The Brother HL-L2460DW is priced at Rs. 16,749. It is available on Amazon in a Grey shade.

Canon imageClass MF284dw

The Canon imageClass MF284dw is another well-suited printer available in India for students. This wireless laser printer can be used for your printing, scanning, and copying needs. You can save paper and reduce costs with the automatic duplex printing feature. This model offers a printing speed of up to 35 pages per minute.

There is an Auto Document Feeder (ADF) in the Canon imageClass MF284dw that supports scanning of up to 15 images per minute for black and white. It is compatible with Canon Print app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria Print Service. It offers a page yield of 1,000.

Canon imageClass MF284dw Price in India

The price of the Canon imageClass MF284dw is set at Rs. 28,390. It is listed on Amazon in a White shade.

Canon MF3010

The Canon MF3010 laser printer is a solid choice for printing needs or students. This Multifunction laser printer has a compact design and can be used for all the print, scan, and copy functions . You will get monochrom output in this model. For connectivity, there is USB with a USB 2.0 interface. It has a scanner with a resolution of 600 × 600 dpi. The printer supports multiple operating systems including Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista and macOS bus there is no mobile connectivity.

You will get up to 18 ppm monochrome speed in this printer with a print resolution of 600 × 600 dpi. It is compatible with paper sizes such as A4, B5, A5, Legal, and Letter, with a paper thickness range of 64 to 275 GSM. The printer has a maximum input capacity of 150 sheets (A4). It uses Cartridge 925.

Canon MF3010 Price in India

The Canon MF3010 is priced in India at Rs. 18,398. It is offered in a Black colourway on Amazon.

FAQs

1. What is the print speed of Canon imageClass MF284dw?

Canon imageClass MF284dw offers a maximum print speed of up to 30 pages per minute (ppm).

2. Which toner cartridge is included in the HP 323sdnw?

The HP 323sdnw printer uses HP's 181A Black Original Laser Toner cartridge.

3. What is the print speed of HP 323dnw?

HP 323dnw offers a print speed of 30ppm.

4. What functions does the Canon imageClass MF284dw offer?

Canon imageClass MF284dw can be used for printing, scanning, and copying.