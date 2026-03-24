Samsung is all set to introduce new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India later this week. Although the company hasn't officially disclosed the monikers yet, leaks indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will be revealed at the event. We have seen multiple leaks online showing its design, colour options, and core specifications. Both phones are expected to feature triple rear camera setups and could run on Exynos chipsets.

Here is a complete look at the expected pricing, specifications, and features of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G.

The smartphone maker will launch the new Samsung Galaxy A series handsets on March 25. The launch event will begin at 5:30pm IST. Samsung has not confirmed the moniker yet, but the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are expected to be announced during the event as successors to the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, respectively. They are likely to be available via Amazon and the Samsung India website after launch.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India (Expected)

Samsung has yet to disclose pricing of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, but recent leaks hinted at their global pricing. The Galaxy A37 is said to cost VND 10,990,000 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in Vietnam for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is rumoured to cost EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 8GB + 256GB version in Europe.

The Galaxy A57 is speculated to cost VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is said to be priced at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the same RAM and storage version. The Indian pricing may be along similar lines.

The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 were launched in India with a starting price tag of 41,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Specifications (Expected)

Design

Official-looking renders of Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G show flat displays with a centrally located hole punch cutout for housing the front-facing camera. They have Samsung's 'Key Island 2.0' design with slightly raised power and volume rockers. They appear to have a vertically arranged triple camera unit on the back panel.

Samsung is likely to release the Galaxy A57 5G in Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Black colourways; the Galaxy A37 5G, on the other hand, could come in Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Greygreen, and Awesome Lavender shades.

Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The former is likely to run on the Exynos 1680 chipset, while the Galaxy A37 5G could ship with the Exynos 1480 chip.

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36

Both Galaxy A series phones are anticipated to come with Android 16 and One UI 8.5. Samsung is likely to provide up to six years of OS updates for the duo.

Camera, Performance

Moving on to the cameras, both Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are believed to have a triple rear camera setup like the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera unit is likely to support up to 4K at 30fps for video recording. For selfies and video calls, they could feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are rumoured to carry a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as their predecessors. They are likely to support 45W wired charging.