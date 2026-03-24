Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications

Here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Samsung Galaxy A57, which will launch in India on March 25.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 17:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A56 has 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung is scheduled to launch the new Galaxy A series on March 25
  • They could come with Android 16 and One UI 8.5
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G could feature triple rear cameras
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to introduce new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India later this week. Although the company hasn't officially disclosed the monikers yet, leaks indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will be revealed at the event. We have seen multiple leaks online showing its design, colour options, and core specifications. Both phones are expected to feature triple rear camera setups and could run on Exynos chipsets.

Here is a complete look at the expected pricing, specifications, and features of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Launch Date

The smartphone maker will launch the new Samsung Galaxy A series handsets on March 25. The launch event will begin at 5:30pm IST. Samsung has not confirmed the moniker yet, but the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are expected to be announced during the event as successors to the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, respectively. They are likely to be available via Amazon and the Samsung India website after launch.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India (Expected)

Samsung has yet to disclose pricing of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, but recent leaks hinted at their global pricing. The Galaxy A37 is said to cost VND 10,990,000 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in Vietnam for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is rumoured to cost EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 8GB + 256GB version in Europe.

galaxy a series samsung

The Galaxy A57 is speculated to cost VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is said to be priced at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the same RAM and storage version. The Indian pricing may be along similar lines.

The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 were launched in India with a starting price tag of 41,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Specifications (Expected)

Design

Official-looking renders of Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G show flat displays with a centrally located hole punch cutout for housing the front-facing camera. They have Samsung's 'Key Island 2.0' design with slightly raised power and volume rockers. They appear to have a vertically arranged triple camera unit on the back panel.

Samsung is likely to release the Galaxy A57 5G in Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Black colourways; the Galaxy A37 5G, on the other hand, could come in Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Greygreen, and Awesome Lavender shades.

Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The former is likely to run on the Exynos 1680 chipset, while the Galaxy A37 5G could ship with the Exynos 1480 chip. 

samsung galaxy a56 a36 review11

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36

Both Galaxy A series phones are anticipated to come with Android 16 and One UI 8.5. Samsung is likely to provide up to six years of OS updates for the duo.

Camera, Performance

Moving on to the cameras, both Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are believed to have a triple rear camera setup like the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera unit is likely to support up to 4K at 30fps for video recording. For selfies and video calls, they could feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are rumoured to carry a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as their predecessors. They are likely to support 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 15T Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 15T Arrives With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras at This Price
  3. Realme 16 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Anthropic's Claude Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks
  6. Vivo T5x 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Sale Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Roundup: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years
  9. Redmi Note 16 Series Might Launch With This Key Upgrade Over Note 15 Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Will Reportedly Retain S Pen Support With Digitiser
  2. Realme 16 5G Battery Capacity, Colourways and Other Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks
  4. BSNL Reportedly Begins CNAP Integration; Nationwide Caller ID Rollout Expected Soon
  5. Crimson Desert Patch Fixes Performance, Combat Issues as Steam Ratings Turn ‘Mostly Positive’
  6. Nasdaq Partners With Talos to Expand Tokenised Collateral Management in Digital Asset Markets
  7. Maya Bimbam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Romantic Drama Film Online?
  8. OnePlus 15T Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years, Company Confirms
  10. Polymarket Tightens Rules on Insider Trading, Kalshi Adds User Bans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »