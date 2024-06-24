Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 50 Megapixel Main Camera, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 19:17 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is offered in Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has an IP54 rating
  • The handset is equpped with a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and joins the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G handset which was unveiled in the country earlier this year. The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera shooter. The phone runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starts in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB variant, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 22,999. The phone is offered in the country in three colour options - Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange. The Mega Blue and Super Silver options will be available for sale starting June 27 via Amazon and the OnePlus India website. The Ultra Orange sale date will be announced later. 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness level and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. 

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC and 5W reverse charging. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset arrives with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1mm in size and weighs 191g. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India launch, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration
JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India
  3. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
  4. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
  5. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  6. Oppo A-Series Phone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  8. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: See Price
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colourways, More Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme C61 4G May Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Dual Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram-Backed TON Blockchain Under Threat of Phishing Attacks, Experts Warn
  2. Boult Unveils Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS Earphones in India in Partnership With Ford Mustang: Price, Specifications
  3. Hong Kong to Explore Legislations Around Crypto, Sets Up Dedicated Subcommittee
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price
  5. Samsung Music Frame Wireless Speaker With Dolby Atmos Sound Launched in India
  6. Meta Training its AI Chatbot On User Data, But There Is a Way To Restrict Its Access
  7. WhatsApp for Android May Be Developing a New In-App Dialler for Calling Convenience
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leaked; Tipped to Be Pricier Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  9. Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »