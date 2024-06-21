OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on June 24. The company had previously confirmed the main camera details of the smartphone. Now it has revealed the battery and charging details of the upcoming handset. While the phone's design was recently teased with a blue colourway, new promotional images confirm the display feaetures as well. Meanwhile, leaked images of the handset, showing a second colour option, have also surfaced online.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G design, features

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has been teased to launch in a blue colourway via promotional images shared on official OnePlus social media handles and the OnePlus India microsite. The images show the handset carrying a dual rear camera system alongside dual rear LED flash units. These are placed within a vertically arranged elliptical module in the top left corner.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is seen with a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The right frame is seen housing the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom appears to house the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

The official microsite reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging as well as reverse charging. The company had previously confirmed that the phone will sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Notably, the Amazon listing for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G confirms the Mega Blue colourway as well as the 8GB + 128GB configuration of the handset.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G colour options (expected)

Meanwhile, an Android Headlines report shared leaked design renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. The leaked images showed the handset in two colour options - blue and grey. This suggests that the phone could launch in at least two colourways. The report said that the grey option will likely be marketed as ‘Super Silver.'

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC or the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The secondary camera in the dual rear camera unit is expected to be a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset may also get a 16-megapixel front camera sensor and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is likely to run on Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone has previously been tipped to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India.

