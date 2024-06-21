Technology News
  OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 16:59 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may get a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The upcoming handset will likely be available in at least two colourways
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will support reverse charging
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on June 24. The company had previously confirmed the main camera details of the smartphone. Now it has revealed the battery and charging details of the upcoming handset. While the phone's design was recently teased with a blue colourway,  new promotional images confirm the display feaetures as well. Meanwhile, leaked images of the handset, showing a second colour option, have also surfaced online.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G design, features

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has been teased to launch in a blue colourway via promotional images shared on official OnePlus social media handles and the OnePlus India microsite. The images show the handset carrying a dual rear camera system alongside dual rear LED flash units. These are placed within a vertically arranged elliptical module in the top left corner.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is seen with a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The right frame is seen housing the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom appears to house the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

The official microsite reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging as well as reverse charging. The company had previously confirmed that the phone will sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). 

Notably, the Amazon listing for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G confirms the Mega Blue colourway as well as the 8GB + 128GB configuration of the handset.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G colour options (expected)

Meanwhile, an Android Headlines report shared leaked design renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. The leaked images showed the handset in two colour options - blue and grey. This suggests that the phone could launch in at least two colourways. The report said that the grey option will likely be marketed as ‘Super Silver.'

oneplus nord ce4 lite 5g android headlines leak inline OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G leaked renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC or the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The secondary camera in the dual rear camera unit is expected to be a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset may also get a 16-megapixel front camera sensor and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is likely to run on Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone has previously been tipped to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India launch, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 18 Brings New API to Offer AirPods-Like Setup Experience With Third-Party Accessories
Android 15 Could Bring a New Device Diagnostics Menu, Make It Easier to Fix Issues With Your Phone

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
