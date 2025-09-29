If you're shopping for a new laptop this festive season and have a budget of Rs. 60,000, there are still plenty of options to go for. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has entered its second week, offering lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Shoppers can purchase smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and other electronics at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. If a simple laptop for casual browsing, college, or office usage is what's on your wish list, then our latest article, comprising the top deals on laptops under Rs. 60,000, might come to your aid and help you make an informed buying decision.

A notable deal is currently live on the Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 7. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of onboard SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home. With a list price of Rs. 65,449, the laptop can be purchased for as low as Rs. 42,740 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, inclusive of all the offers.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000

Apart from direct price cuts, customers can avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and Credit Card EMI transactions. Further, they can trade in their old laptops to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on top of the direct price cut. However, this amount depends on several factors, including the model and condition of their old device, as well as the availability of the offer at their location.

Shoppers who do not wish to pay the full price of the laptop upfront can take advantage of no-cost EMI options, while there are Amazon Pay-based offers for eligible customers as well. Meanwhile, you can also take a look at the best deals on laptops for students here. If you've recently purchased a laptop and are in the market for a storage expansion device, then we've compiled a list of the best deals on portable SSDs, too.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the top deals on laptops under Rs. 60,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

