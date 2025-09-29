Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on AI Productivity Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo, Dell and Other Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 witnessed 3.8 crore platform visits in the first 48 hours.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on AI productivity laptops from Asus

Highlights
  • Amazon Sale 2025 began at midnight on September 23
  • Amazon Sale 2025 is providing instant cashback offers
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 65,000 during the sale event
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here with deals and discounts on laptops across categories and price ranges. During the second week of the ongoing sale, which began on Monday, you can get discounts on AI-powered productivity laptops and gaming laptops. You can also maximise your savings during the Amazon sale event. Recently, Amazon announced that more than 3.8 crore Indian users visited its website in the first 48 hours of the sale. The company claims that about 70 percent of these visits were from nine metropolitan cities.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on gaming laptops and AI productivity laptops, across price ranges. Depending on your requirements, you can grab a laptop for gaming or for everyday use.

Apart from these discounted prices, customers can also get cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMIs, and credit and debit cards discounts. You can also get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on an SBI credit and debit card. Customers can potentially save up to Rs. 65,000 while purchasing their next laptop.

Here's a list of the best deals on AI productivity laptops under Rs. 80,000 from different brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and more, that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, including bank discounts and cashback offers. Don't forget to check out the best deals on home theatre systems, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000 here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on AI Productivity Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Asus Vivobook S16 (Intel Core Ultra 7 255H) Rs. 1,14,990 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 (AMD Ryzen AI 7 350) Rs. 99,526 Rs. 71,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (AMD Ryzen AI 7 350) Rs. 1,25,890 Rs. 71,990 Buy Now
Dell DB16255 (AMD R7-350 AI) Rs. 1,01,068 Rs. 63,490 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Go 14 (Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14th Gen) Rs. 72,999 Rs. 51,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Snapdragon X) Rs. 88,225 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Dell DB04255 (AMD R7-350 AI) Rs. 1,11,985 Rs. 76,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Intel Core Ultra 5 125H) Rs. 1,25,890 Rs. 60,490 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 (13-Inch, AMD) Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 (13-Inch, AMD) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor AMD
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
Weight 1.15 kg
