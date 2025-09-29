Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here with deals and discounts on laptops across categories and price ranges. During the second week of the ongoing sale, which began on Monday, you can get discounts on AI-powered productivity laptops and gaming laptops. You can also maximise your savings during the Amazon sale event. Recently, Amazon announced that more than 3.8 crore Indian users visited its website in the first 48 hours of the sale. The company claims that about 70 percent of these visits were from nine metropolitan cities.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on gaming laptops and AI productivity laptops, across price ranges. Depending on your requirements, you can grab a laptop for gaming or for everyday use.

Apart from these discounted prices, customers can also get cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMIs, and credit and debit cards discounts. You can also get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on an SBI credit and debit card. Customers can potentially save up to Rs. 65,000 while purchasing their next laptop.

Here's a list of the best deals on AI productivity laptops under Rs. 80,000 from different brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and more, that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, including bank discounts and cashback offers. Don't forget to check out the best deals on home theatre systems, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000 here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on AI Productivity Laptops

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.