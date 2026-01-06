Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • CES 2026: Acer's Swift, Predator and Nitro Laptops Refreshed With Intel's Panther Lake Processors

CES 2026: Acer's Swift, Predator and Nitro Laptops Refreshed With Intel's Panther Lake Processors

The refreshed Acer Swift and Aspire laptops will begin rolling out globally from February 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 16:54 IST
CES 2026: Acer's Swift, Predator and Nitro Laptops Refreshed With Intel's Panther Lake Processors

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift 16 AI is claimed to have the world's largest touchpad

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Swift and Aspire models run on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors
  • The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI offers a 240Hz OLED display
  • Swift and Aspire launch in February; Nitro and Predator follow in March
Advertisement

Acer on Tuesday announced a refreshed lineup of laptops across productivity, gaming and mainstream segments at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The refreshed lineup includes models from the Swift AI Copilot, Predator and Nitro series families, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 processors. As per the company, the Acer Swift 16 AI features the world's largest trackpad. The Nitro and Predator models, meanwhile, are equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

CES 2026: Acer Swift and Aspire Feature 3K OLED Panels

As per the company, the new Acer Swift lineup includes five models — Swift 16 AI, Swift Edge 14 AI, Swift Edge 16 AI, Swift Go 14 AI, and Swift Go 16 AI. These are aimed at productivity-focused users, students and creators.

swift edge Swift

The Swift Edge 14 and 16 AI feature a 180-degree hinge
Photo Credit: Acer

The new Swift laptops are offered in 14-inch and 16-inch form factors, with display options that include high-resolution 3K OLED panels on select models. Refresh rates vary by model and configuration, with higher-end Swift models offering up to 120Hz panels. Acer has equipped its refreshed Swift lineup with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with Intel Arc integrated graphics featuring up to 12 Xe cores, up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. They are Copilot+ PCs and feature an NPU for on-device AI tasks.

Acer's new Aspire lineup features Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI models, powered by the same Panther Lake chipset and similar RAM and storage configurations. The laptops have thin-and-light chassis, 180-degree hinges, and optional OLED screens. The Aspire lineup is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, with full HD+ displays.

The company said the Swift and Aspire laptops will begin rolling out globally from February 2026, with regional pricing and India availability to be announced closer to launch.

CES 2026: Acer Nitro, Predator Laptops Arrive With GeForce 50 Series GPU

For gamers, Acer refreshed both its Nitro and Predator series lineups. The new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is offered as a premium OLED gaming laptop, equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H and up to Nvidia GeForce 50 Series Laptop GPU. As per the company, it supports ray tracing, DLSS technology, and gaming accelerated by artificial intelligence (AI).

predator nitro Predator

Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU
Photo Credit: Acer

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI features up to 16-inch QHD+ displays with up to 240 Hz refresh rate. For thermals, it comprises a fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan and liquid metal thermal grease, as part of an advanced cooling solution.

The Nitro series, comprising Acer Nitro V 16 AI and Acer Nitro V 16S AI, pairs the same Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 or select RTX 50 Series GPUs, depending on configuration. The laptops are available with 15.6-inch and 16-inch displays, offering 144 Hz or higher refresh rates. Acer says the Nitro cooling system focuses on efficient airflow and balanced acoustics for extended use.

Both Nitro and Predator models support AI-enabled features for performance optimisation and multitasking. The company confirmed that the Nitro and Predator laptops are expected to go on sale starting in March 2026, with prices to vary based on specifications and markets.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Acer Swift 16 AI, Acer Swift 16 AI Specifications, Acer Swift Edge 14 AI, Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Specifications, Acer Swift Edge 16 AI, Acer Swift Edge 16 AI Specifications, Acer Nitro, Acer Aspire, Acer Predator, CES, CES 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 58 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Vivo X200T Price Range Leaked Alongside Anticipated India Launch Timeline

Related Stories

CES 2026: Acer's Swift, Predator and Nitro Laptops Refreshed With Intel's Panther Lake Processors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  3. Realme Pad 3 Debuts in India With 12,200mAh Battery: Check Price
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  6. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
  7. Leaked Images of Motorola's Book-Style Razr Fold Reveal its Design
  8. Vivo X200T Said to Launch in India With 'Aggressive' Pricing
  9. Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 58 Hours of Total Battery Life
  10. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Months Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Nvidia Unveils Vera Rubin AI Platform, New Open-Source AI Models at CES 2026
  3. Motorola Razr Fold Design Spotted in Leaked Images; Company Confirms Book-Style Foldable Will Debut at CES 2026
  4. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Memory and Software Details Revealed
  6. CES 2026: Samsung Display Showcases Crease-Free Screen That Could Debut on Upcoming Foldable Phones
  7. OpenAI Says Over 40 Million Users Have Asked ChatGPT Healthcare Questions: Report
  8. CES 2026: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 and Zephyrus Duo 16 Launched, ROG G1000 Tags Along
  9. Vivo X200T Price Range Leaked Alongside Anticipated India Launch Timeline
  10. CES 2026: Acer's Swift, Predator and Nitro Laptops Refreshed With Intel's Panther Lake Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »