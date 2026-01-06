Acer on Tuesday announced a refreshed lineup of laptops across productivity, gaming and mainstream segments at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The refreshed lineup includes models from the Swift AI Copilot, Predator and Nitro series families, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 processors. As per the company, the Acer Swift 16 AI features the world's largest trackpad. The Nitro and Predator models, meanwhile, are equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

CES 2026: Acer Swift and Aspire Feature 3K OLED Panels

As per the company, the new Acer Swift lineup includes five models — Swift 16 AI, Swift Edge 14 AI, Swift Edge 16 AI, Swift Go 14 AI, and Swift Go 16 AI. These are aimed at productivity-focused users, students and creators.

The Swift Edge 14 and 16 AI feature a 180-degree hinge

Photo Credit: Acer

The new Swift laptops are offered in 14-inch and 16-inch form factors, with display options that include high-resolution 3K OLED panels on select models. Refresh rates vary by model and configuration, with higher-end Swift models offering up to 120Hz panels. Acer has equipped its refreshed Swift lineup with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with Intel Arc integrated graphics featuring up to 12 Xe cores, up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. They are Copilot+ PCs and feature an NPU for on-device AI tasks.

Acer's new Aspire lineup features Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI models, powered by the same Panther Lake chipset and similar RAM and storage configurations. The laptops have thin-and-light chassis, 180-degree hinges, and optional OLED screens. The Aspire lineup is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, with full HD+ displays.

The company said the Swift and Aspire laptops will begin rolling out globally from February 2026, with regional pricing and India availability to be announced closer to launch.

CES 2026: Acer Nitro, Predator Laptops Arrive With GeForce 50 Series GPU

For gamers, Acer refreshed both its Nitro and Predator series lineups. The new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is offered as a premium OLED gaming laptop, equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H and up to Nvidia GeForce 50 Series Laptop GPU. As per the company, it supports ray tracing, DLSS technology, and gaming accelerated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU

Photo Credit: Acer

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI features up to 16-inch QHD+ displays with up to 240 Hz refresh rate. For thermals, it comprises a fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan and liquid metal thermal grease, as part of an advanced cooling solution.

The Nitro series, comprising Acer Nitro V 16 AI and Acer Nitro V 16S AI, pairs the same Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 or select RTX 50 Series GPUs, depending on configuration. The laptops are available with 15.6-inch and 16-inch displays, offering 144 Hz or higher refresh rates. Acer says the Nitro cooling system focuses on efficient airflow and balanced acoustics for extended use.

Both Nitro and Predator models support AI-enabled features for performance optimisation and multitasking. The company confirmed that the Nitro and Predator laptops are expected to go on sale starting in March 2026, with prices to vary based on specifications and markets.