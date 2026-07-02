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PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2 and CrossCode

All three games will be playable starting July 7.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 July 2026 20:00 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2 and CrossCode

Photo Credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 was released in 2023

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Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to PS Plus on July 7
  • CrossCode is a 2D action-RPG with a retro art style
  • For the King 2 is a tabletop Roguelike RPG
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The PlayStation monthly games lineup for July has been revealed. This month's PS Plus Essential titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The first-person shooter, a sequel to the rebooted Modern Warfare 2, was released in 2023. The Call of Duty title arrives on PS Plus the same month Activision is bringing PlayStation ports of Black Ops 1 and 2. PS Plus will also add tactical RPG For the King 2 and 2D action-RPG CrossCode in July.

All three games will be available to PS Plus members on Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium subscription plans starting July 7. These titles can be added to the PlayStation library by August 3. June's PS Plus monthly games lineup, which includes, Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, is available till July 6. Here's a closer look at games joining PS Plus this month:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Activision is gearing up to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in October, promising the “definitive Modern Warfare” experience. Before that, Modern Warfare 3 arrives on PS Plus this month. The first-person shooter comes with a single-player campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode.

Modern Warfare 3's campaign integrates Warzone-style open combat missions, which were heavily criticised at launch. The campaign follows Captain Price and Task Force 141 on the trail of Russian terrorist Vladimir Makarov. The game's cross-gen bundle will be added to PS Plus, so it will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

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Modern Warfare 3's story follows Captain Price and Task Force 141
Photo Credit: Activision

For the King 2

Tactical RPG For the King 2 arrives on PS Plus on July 7, as well. Developed by IronOak Games, the game is a sequel to For the King, and features turn-based combat on a procedurally generated map. For the King 2 can be played solo or in a party of up to four players.

The gameplay is a mix of Roguelike and Tabletop RPG genres, while the story is set in the fantastical realm of Fahrul, where the once beloved queen has turned against her subjects. For the King 2 will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

CrossCode

CrossCode rounds up the July PS Plus Essential lineup. The 2D action-RPG features 16-bit retro graphics and combines fast-paced action combat and puzzle solving. Released in 2018 after years in early access, the game puts players in the shoes of Lea and lets them explore Zelda-esque dungeons.

The game features melee and ranged combat and a wide variety of equipment to utilise in battles and boss fights. CrossCode will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tight, responsive gunplay
  • Excellent visuals
  • Flawless performance
  • Bad
  • Warzone-style Open Combat missions
  • Lack of bombastic set pieces
  • Bland missions and story
  • Unsatisfying ending
  • Cluttered, confusing menu design
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 16+
CrossCode

CrossCode

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

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Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games, PS Plus July 2026 Games, Sony, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, CrossCode, For the King 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2 and CrossCode
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