Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Microsoft President Says Businesses Must Train Employees on Sustainability to Meet Climate Change Pledges

Microsoft President Says Businesses Must Train Employees on Sustainability to Meet Climate Change Pledges

Microsoft said having the right workforce to deliver on its carbon-reduction goals remains a challenge.

By Reuters |  Updated: 2 November 2022 18:35 IST
Microsoft President Says Businesses Must Train Employees on Sustainability to Meet Climate Change Pledges

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft has grown its sustainability headcount to about 250 employees from only 30

Highlights
  • Microsoft study found most corporate environmental leader hiring internal
  • Study looked at 900 companies that vowed to cut their CO2 emissions
  • Microsoft sustainability headcount increased from 30 to 250

Thousands of businesses will fail to meet pledges to combat climate change unless they start training employees on sustainability, Microsoft's President Brad Smith told Reuters. Speaking ahead of a report the software maker released Wednesday, Smith said common instruction on issues like carbon accounting was too piecemeal for the roughly 3,900 companies that have vowed to cut their CO2 emissions. "We have to move very quickly to start to bring our emissions down, and the ultimate bottleneck is the supply of skilled people," he said.

Microsoft sells software for organizations to track their environmental impact. Still, companies need more than technology to address global warming, said Smith, announcing plans to develop green education materials including on LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns.

Wednesday's study, by Microsoft and Boston Consulting, found that many corporate environmental leaders - 68 percent - were internal hires whose team members lacked sustainability-related degrees more often than not. The findings primarily stemmed from interviews and surveys with Microsoft and eight other large companies in sectors such as finance and consumer goods.

It took one Microsoft employee, for instance, more than 30 years at the company moving through customer-support, procurement and other roles before a promotion to lead part of its sustainability team - a time horizon the report contrasted with an expected 11 years before humanity will have released a dire amount of carbon dioxide.

While Microsoft itself has grown its sustainability headcount to about 250 employees from only 30 largely in the past three years, having the right workforce to deliver on its carbon-reduction goals remains a challenge, Smith said.

"That is in part an issue for us because it's an issue for everybody," he said. "Employers really need to step back and take a broader look at their investment in employee learning and training."

Companies should bring in instructors, pay for continuing education and convene on carbon-reduction strategies, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, LinkedIn
Huawei Mate 50 Pro Tops DxOMark's Camera Performance Tests, Beats Google Pixel 7 Pro

Related Stories

Microsoft President Says Businesses Must Train Employees on Sustainability to Meet Climate Change Pledges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.